Area senior centers seek millage approvals on Tuesday’s ballot SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Services for southwest Michigan’s senior citizen population will be on the ballot Tuesday. Senior centers across Berrien and Cass counties are seeking ... Read more

Cass County election candidates, proposals for the Aug. 4 primaries Cass County Prosecutor — Victor Fitz, R Sheriff — Richard Behnke, R Clerk/Register of Deeds — Monica McMichael, R Treasurer — Hope Anderson, R Surveyor ... Read more

Berrien, Cass County commissioner candidates prepare for primaries SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Listed below are Q&As with county commissioner candidates from Berrien and Cass counties who are running for contested seats in Tuesday’s primary ... Read more

Edwardsburg landscaping project moving full steam ahead EDWARDSBURG — A community beautification project months in the making is moving full steam ahead in Edwardsburg. Earlier this year, Edwardsburg received a $25,000 matching ... Read more

Woman arrested on drug charges in Ontwa Township ONTWA TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Wednesday, detectives executed a search warrant on the 24000 block of Eagle Lake ... Read more

Ontwa Township traffic stop results in drug arrest ONTWA TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Tuesday detectives conducted a traffic stop near the 22000 block of North Shore ... Read more

Our Father’s Family Keeper Ministries to host free fall-winter clothing giveaway, seeking donations VANDALIA — Our Father’s Family Keeper Ministries’ signature free fall-winter clothing exchange returns from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. Aug. 22. This time it will be ... Read more

Eagle Scout project set to begin in Edwardsburg EDWARDSBURG — An Edwardsburg Boy Scout is looking for ways to serve his community in order to achieve the highest rank one can achieve in ... Read more

Homeschoolers educate parents about school at home options for fall BERRIEN COUNTY — As the fall approaches with school administrators continuing to work out the details to provide a safe class environment amidst COVID-19 concerns ... Read more

Leader Publications announces 2020 Best of the Best winners The results are in! With more than 1,000 votes cast in print and online, Michiana residents have spoken, and the Best of the Best businesses ... Read more

Edwardsburg faces lawsuits following marijuana decision EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Village Council is facing lawsuits following its decision to grant licenses to two marijuana provisioning centers. Monday, the village council voted ... Read more

Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services embraces name change of annual fundraiser CASSOPOLIS — Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services is taking steps to foster a more inclusive environment. The nonprofit organization has changed the name of its ... Read more

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation announces new CEO, president BUCHANAN — Rob Habicht’s office in the front of the Michigan Gateway Community Foundation has drywall patching where he had hung frames for the past ... Read more

New statewide storytelling campaign shares COVID-19 response stories LANSING — United Way of Southwest Michigan recently participated in the statewide launch of a new storytelling campaign, “United We Will,” to share its COVID-19 ... Read more

K9 track leads to arrest PORTER TOWNSHIP — The work of a Cass County Sheriff’s Office K9 has led to the arrest of a Vandalia man. Cass County Sheriff Richard ... Read more

DASAS to host virtual ‘Walk a Mile’ challenge THREE RIVERS — A new virtual challenge will support survivors of domestic and sexual abuse. Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services will host a three-week virtual ... Read more

Southwest Stephen Ministry joins forces with Trauma Recovery Associates EDWARDSBURG — As families and individuals try to cope with the everyday stresses associated with COVID-19, Southwest Stephen Ministry is offering area residents another tool ... Read more

Commissioners focus on COVID-19 response CASSOPOLIS — COVID-19 was on the minds of Cass County commissioners Thursday evening. Meeting in person, the Cass County Board of Commissioners convened Thursday, with ... Read more