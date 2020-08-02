Edwardsburg
Area senior centers seek millage approvals on Tuesday’s ballot
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Services for southwest Michigan’s senior citizen population will be on the ballot Tuesday. Senior centers across Berrien and Cass counties are seeking ... Read more
1 day ago by Sarah Culton.
Cass County election candidates, proposals for the Aug. 4 primaries
Cass County Prosecutor — Victor Fitz, R Sheriff — Richard Behnke, R Clerk/Register of Deeds — Monica McMichael, R Treasurer — Hope Anderson, R Surveyor ... Read more
1 day ago by Staff Report.
Berrien, Cass County commissioner candidates prepare for primaries
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Listed below are Q&As with county commissioner candidates from Berrien and Cass counties who are running for contested seats in Tuesday’s primary ... Read more
1 day ago by Christina Clark.
Edwardsburg landscaping project moving full steam ahead
EDWARDSBURG — A community beautification project months in the making is moving full steam ahead in Edwardsburg. Earlier this year, Edwardsburg received a $25,000 matching ... Read more
2 days ago by Sarah Culton.
Gov. Whitmer amends MI Safe Start order to limit indoor gatherings
LANSING. –Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-160 and Executive Order 2020-161, amending Michigan’s Safe Start Order and issuing revised workplace safeguards. Under the Safe ... Read more
3 days ago by Submitted.
United Way of Southwest Michigan teams up with “When We All Vote” to boost voter registration in Berrien, Cass, Van Buren xounties
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — United Way of Southwest Michigan recently partnered with “When We All Vote,” a nonprofit, non-partisan organization launched in 2018 to promote voter ... Read more
3 days ago by Submitted.
Woman arrested on drug charges in Ontwa Township
ONTWA TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Wednesday, detectives executed a search warrant on the 24000 block of Eagle Lake ... Read more
3 days ago by Staff Report.
Ontwa Township traffic stop results in drug arrest
ONTWA TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Tuesday detectives conducted a traffic stop near the 22000 block of North Shore ... Read more
4 days ago by Staff Report.
Local nonprofit invites parents to register for backpack full of school supplies
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The first day of class for students is quickly approaching. Some area schools, including Brandywine Community Schools and Niles Community Schools, have ... Read more
4 days ago by Christina Clark.
Health departments working with area schools to finalize back to school plans
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Students left classrooms on March 13 as state mandates to control the spread of COVID-19 were handed down by Michigan Gov. Gretchen ... Read more
5 days ago by Christina Clark.
Our Father’s Family Keeper Ministries to host free fall-winter clothing giveaway, seeking donations
VANDALIA — Our Father’s Family Keeper Ministries’ signature free fall-winter clothing exchange returns from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. Aug. 22. This time it will be ... Read more
5 days ago by Submitted.
Eagle Scout project set to begin in Edwardsburg
EDWARDSBURG — An Edwardsburg Boy Scout is looking for ways to serve his community in order to achieve the highest rank one can achieve in ... Read more
1 week ago by Scott Novak.
Homeschoolers educate parents about school at home options for fall
BERRIEN COUNTY — As the fall approaches with school administrators continuing to work out the details to provide a safe class environment amidst COVID-19 concerns ... Read more
1 week ago by Christina Clark.
Leader Publications announces 2020 Best of the Best winners
The results are in! With more than 1,000 votes cast in print and online, Michiana residents have spoken, and the Best of the Best businesses ... Read more
1 week ago by Staff Report.
Edwardsburg faces lawsuits following marijuana decision
EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Village Council is facing lawsuits following its decision to grant licenses to two marijuana provisioning centers. Monday, the village council voted ... Read more
1 week ago by Sarah Culton.
Edwardsburg teen found with sexually abuse material will have a chance to keep his record clean
CASSOPOLIS – An Edwardsburg teen found with sexually abusive materials has a chance to keep a child pornography conviction off his record if he is ... Read more
1 week ago by Debra Haight.
Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services embraces name change of annual fundraiser
CASSOPOLIS — Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services is taking steps to foster a more inclusive environment. The nonprofit organization has changed the name of its ... Read more
1 week ago by Max Harden.
Michigan Gateway Community Foundation announces new CEO, president
BUCHANAN — Rob Habicht’s office in the front of the Michigan Gateway Community Foundation has drywall patching where he had hung frames for the past ... Read more
1 week ago by Christina Clark.
New statewide storytelling campaign shares COVID-19 response stories
LANSING — United Way of Southwest Michigan recently participated in the statewide launch of a new storytelling campaign, “United We Will,” to share its COVID-19 ... Read more
2 weeks ago by Submitted.
Cass County Animal Control sees increase in save rate, adoptions amid COVID-19
CASSOPOLIS — Though the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered many, it is helping Cass County animals find new homes — saving their lives in the process. ... Read more
2 weeks ago by Max Harden.
K9 track leads to arrest
PORTER TOWNSHIP — The work of a Cass County Sheriff’s Office K9 has led to the arrest of a Vandalia man. Cass County Sheriff Richard ... Read more
2 weeks ago by Submitted.
DASAS to host virtual ‘Walk a Mile’ challenge
THREE RIVERS — A new virtual challenge will support survivors of domestic and sexual abuse. Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services will host a three-week virtual ... Read more
2 weeks ago by Submitted.
Southwest Stephen Ministry joins forces with Trauma Recovery Associates
EDWARDSBURG — As families and individuals try to cope with the everyday stresses associated with COVID-19, Southwest Stephen Ministry is offering area residents another tool ... Read more
2 weeks ago by Scott Novak.
Commissioners focus on COVID-19 response
CASSOPOLIS — COVID-19 was on the minds of Cass County commissioners Thursday evening. Meeting in person, the Cass County Board of Commissioners convened Thursday, with ... Read more
2 weeks ago by Sarah Culton.
Social Justice Alliance of Cass County to become nonprofit
CASSOPOLIS — A newly formed group in Cass County will be working to achieve nonprofit status. Thursday, the Social Justice Alliance of Cass County voted ... Read more