Dowagiac
Latest Dowagiac
Dowagiac woman to celebrate 95th birthday with ‘ride-by’ celebration
DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac resident Ruth McDonald will be turning 95 on Sunday, and her church community is making sure it will be a day she ... Read more
24 hours ago by Submitted.
Area senior centers seek millage approvals on Tuesday’s ballot
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Services for southwest Michigan’s senior citizen population will be on the ballot Tuesday. Senior centers across Berrien and Cass counties are seeking ... Read more
1 day ago by Sarah Culton.
Cass County election candidates, proposals for the Aug. 4 primaries
Cass County Prosecutor — Victor Fitz, R Sheriff — Richard Behnke, R Clerk/Register of Deeds — Monica McMichael, R Treasurer — Hope Anderson, R Surveyor ... Read more
1 day ago by Staff Report.
Berrien, Cass County commissioner candidates prepare for primaries
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Listed below are Q&As with county commissioner candidates from Berrien and Cass counties who are running for contested seats in Tuesday’s primary ... Read more
1 day ago by Christina Clark.
Dowagiac resident sentenced to probation, jail
CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man who shot into the ground at his wife’s feet earlier this summer was sentenced Friday in Cass County Circuit Court ... Read more
2 days ago by Debra Haight.
City of Dowagiac partners with Mno-Bmasden on business incubator service
DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac business group is teaming up with the city of Dowagiac in hopes of cultivating new, local businesses. The Dowagiac City Council ... Read more
2 days ago by Max Harden.
Two arrested following traffic stop in Pokagon Township
POKAGON TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Thursday, A county deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Commercial ... Read more
2 days ago by Staff Report.
Honor Credit Union voted one of America’s best-in-state credit unions
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union has been named as one of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2020. According to Forbes.com, Forbes partnered with Statista to ... Read more
3 days ago by Submitted.
Gov. Whitmer amends MI Safe Start order to limit indoor gatherings
LANSING. –Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-160 and Executive Order 2020-161, amending Michigan’s Safe Start Order and issuing revised workplace safeguards. Under the Safe ... Read more
3 days ago by Submitted.
Meet Up and Eat Up food program providing Dowagiac children with free meals
DOWAGIAC — The Meet Up and Eat Up summer food program is entering its home stretch. The Dowagiac Union Schools-funded program — which provides free ... Read more
3 days ago by Max Harden.
Virtual camp immerses SMC ETS in community service
DOWAGIAC — Shay Krick might be expected to identify hunger as the gravest problem as Feeding America West Michigan program coordinator. However, she believes hunger ... Read more
3 days ago by Submitted.
United Way of Southwest Michigan teams up with “When We All Vote” to boost voter registration in Berrien, Cass, Van Buren xounties
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — United Way of Southwest Michigan recently partnered with “When We All Vote,” a nonprofit, non-partisan organization launched in 2018 to promote voter ... Read more
3 days ago by Submitted.
Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church to host clothing giveaway Saturday
DOWAGIAC — Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church is offering free clothes for everyone. The church, located at 210 N. Front Street, Dowagiac, is hosting ... Read more
4 days ago by Max Harden.
Local nonprofit invites parents to register for backpack full of school supplies
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The first day of class for students is quickly approaching. Some area schools, including Brandywine Community Schools and Niles Community Schools, have ... Read more
4 days ago by Christina Clark.
City of Dowagiac, library partner to construct event pavilion
DOWAGIAC — After months of Zoom meetings due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, the Dowagiac City Council met in person, ready to approve a number of ... Read more
5 days ago by Sarah Culton.
Dowagiac District Library scales back to curbside pickup amid rising Cass County COVID-19 cases
DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac District Library has changed its operations this week. Due to an increase in the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases for Cass ... Read more
5 days ago by Max Harden.
Health departments working with area schools to finalize back to school plans
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Students left classrooms on March 13 as state mandates to control the spread of COVID-19 were handed down by Michigan Gov. Gretchen ... Read more
5 days ago by Christina Clark.
Mother of brothers injured in LaGrange Township electrocution gives update
FORT WAYNE — The mother of Austin and Lane Francis, who were both injured Saturday afternoon after an accidental electrocution, says the condition of her ... Read more
5 days ago by Max Harden.
Our Father’s Family Keeper Ministries to host free fall-winter clothing giveaway, seeking donations
VANDALIA — Our Father’s Family Keeper Ministries’ signature free fall-winter clothing exchange returns from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. Aug. 22. This time it will be ... Read more
5 days ago by Submitted.
Beckwith Theatre Company named “Best Performing Arts Theatre” in Best of The Best Reader’s Choice Awards
DOWAGIAC — The COVID-19 pandemic may have canceled the Beckwith Theatre Company’s 2020 season, but that didn’t stop the community from acknowledging the company’s success. ... Read more
6 days ago by Max Harden.
Still time to register for Retro Steve’s Run
DOWAGIAC — Registration for Southwestern Michigan College’s virtual Steve’s Run is closed, but interested participants can still register for this retro run and walk on ... Read more
6 days ago by Submitted.
Electrocution victims in stable condition
LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP — Two men who were airlifted from a home in LaGrange Township Saturday afternoon after an accidental electrocution, are in stable condition, according ... Read more
6 days ago by Staff Report.
Homeschoolers educate parents about school at home options for fall
BERRIEN COUNTY — As the fall approaches with school administrators continuing to work out the details to provide a safe class environment amidst COVID-19 concerns ... Read more
1 week ago by Christina Clark.
Leader Publications announces 2020 Best of the Best winners
The results are in! With more than 1,000 votes cast in print and online, Michiana residents have spoken, and the Best of the Best businesses ... Read more
1 week ago by Staff Report.
Dowagiac woman dies after being run over by golf cart
DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac woman succumbed to her injuries after her husband accidentally ran over her with a golf cart Friday afternoon, according to the ... Read more