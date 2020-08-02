Dowagiac

Latest Dowagiac

Dowagiac woman to celebrate 95th birthday with ‘ride-by’ celebration DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac resident Ruth McDonald will be turning 95 on Sunday, and her church community is making sure it will be a day she ... Read more

Area senior centers seek millage approvals on Tuesday’s ballot SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Services for southwest Michigan’s senior citizen population will be on the ballot Tuesday. Senior centers across Berrien and Cass counties are seeking ... Read more

Cass County election candidates, proposals for the Aug. 4 primaries Cass County Prosecutor — Victor Fitz, R Sheriff — Richard Behnke, R Clerk/Register of Deeds — Monica McMichael, R Treasurer — Hope Anderson, R Surveyor ... Read more

Berrien, Cass County commissioner candidates prepare for primaries SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Listed below are Q&As with county commissioner candidates from Berrien and Cass counties who are running for contested seats in Tuesday’s primary ... Read more

Dowagiac resident sentenced to probation, jail CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man who shot into the ground at his wife’s feet earlier this summer was sentenced Friday in Cass County Circuit Court ... Read more

Two arrested following traffic stop in Pokagon Township POKAGON TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Thursday, A county deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Commercial ... Read more

Virtual camp immerses SMC ETS in community service DOWAGIAC — Shay Krick might be expected to identify hunger as the gravest problem as Feeding America West Michigan program coordinator. However, she believes hunger ... Read more

City of Dowagiac, library partner to construct event pavilion DOWAGIAC — After months of Zoom meetings due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, the Dowagiac City Council met in person, ready to approve a number of ... Read more

Mother of brothers injured in LaGrange Township electrocution gives update FORT WAYNE — The mother of Austin and Lane Francis, who were both injured Saturday afternoon after an accidental electrocution, says the condition of her ... Read more

Our Father’s Family Keeper Ministries to host free fall-winter clothing giveaway, seeking donations VANDALIA — Our Father’s Family Keeper Ministries’ signature free fall-winter clothing exchange returns from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. Aug. 22. This time it will be ... Read more

Still time to register for Retro Steve’s Run DOWAGIAC — Registration for Southwestern Michigan College’s virtual Steve’s Run is closed, but interested participants can still register for this retro run and walk on ... Read more

Electrocution victims in stable condition LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP — Two men who were airlifted from a home in LaGrange Township Saturday afternoon after an accidental electrocution, are in stable condition, according ... Read more

Homeschoolers educate parents about school at home options for fall BERRIEN COUNTY — As the fall approaches with school administrators continuing to work out the details to provide a safe class environment amidst COVID-19 concerns ... Read more

Leader Publications announces 2020 Best of the Best winners The results are in! With more than 1,000 votes cast in print and online, Michiana residents have spoken, and the Best of the Best businesses ... Read more