Cassopolis

Latest Cassopolis

Area senior centers seek millage approvals on Tuesday’s ballot SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Services for southwest Michigan’s senior citizen population will be on the ballot Tuesday. Senior centers across Berrien and Cass counties are seeking ... Read more

Cass County election candidates, proposals for the Aug. 4 primaries Cass County Prosecutor — Victor Fitz, R Sheriff — Richard Behnke, R Clerk/Register of Deeds — Monica McMichael, R Treasurer — Hope Anderson, R Surveyor ... Read more

Berrien, Cass County commissioner candidates prepare for primaries SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Listed below are Q&As with county commissioner candidates from Berrien and Cass counties who are running for contested seats in Tuesday’s primary ... Read more

Dowagiac resident sentenced to probation, jail CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man who shot into the ground at his wife’s feet earlier this summer was sentenced Friday in Cass County Circuit Court ... Read more

Mother of brothers injured in LaGrange Township electrocution gives update FORT WAYNE — The mother of Austin and Lane Francis, who were both injured Saturday afternoon after an accidental electrocution, says the condition of her ... Read more

Our Father’s Family Keeper Ministries to host free fall-winter clothing giveaway, seeking donations VANDALIA — Our Father’s Family Keeper Ministries’ signature free fall-winter clothing exchange returns from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. Aug. 22. This time it will be ... Read more

Cassopolis graduates Class of 2020 outdoors CASSOPOLIS — The Class of 2020 at Cassopolis High School may not have had all the pomp and circumstances of a typical graduation, but during ... Read more

Electrocution victims in stable condition LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP — Two men who were airlifted from a home in LaGrange Township Saturday afternoon after an accidental electrocution, are in stable condition, according ... Read more

GALLERY: Cassopolis High School graduation The 65-member Cassopolis High School 2020 graduating class was spread out over three sessions due to COVID-19 pandemic social distancing guidelines. Read more

Two men electrocuted on Dailey Road Saturday LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP — Two people were airlifted from a home in LaGrange Township Saturday afternoon after an accidental electrocution, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s ... Read more

Homeschoolers educate parents about school at home options for fall BERRIEN COUNTY — As the fall approaches with school administrators continuing to work out the details to provide a safe class environment amidst COVID-19 concerns ... Read more

Leader Publications announces 2020 Best of the Best winners The results are in! With more than 1,000 votes cast in print and online, Michiana residents have spoken, and the Best of the Best businesses ... Read more

Infrastructure being installed for Cassopolis streetscape The Cassopolis Streetscape Project continues mainly along Broadway and State streets as essential infrastructure must be put in place before the rest of the project ... Read more

Man injured in Jefferson Township crash JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — An Indiana man was injured in a single vehicle crash just after midnight Thursday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department. Officers ... Read more

Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services embraces name change of annual fundraiser CASSOPOLIS — Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services is taking steps to foster a more inclusive environment. The nonprofit organization has changed the name of its ... Read more

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation announces new CEO, president BUCHANAN — Rob Habicht’s office in the front of the Michigan Gateway Community Foundation has drywall patching where he had hung frames for the past ... Read more

New statewide storytelling campaign shares COVID-19 response stories LANSING — United Way of Southwest Michigan recently participated in the statewide launch of a new storytelling campaign, “United We Will,” to share its COVID-19 ... Read more