Cassopolis
Latest Cassopolis
Area senior centers seek millage approvals on Tuesday’s ballot
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Services for southwest Michigan’s senior citizen population will be on the ballot Tuesday. Senior centers across Berrien and Cass counties are seeking ... Read more
1 day ago by Sarah Culton.
Cass County election candidates, proposals for the Aug. 4 primaries
Cass County Prosecutor — Victor Fitz, R Sheriff — Richard Behnke, R Clerk/Register of Deeds — Monica McMichael, R Treasurer — Hope Anderson, R Surveyor ... Read more
1 day ago by Staff Report.
Berrien, Cass County commissioner candidates prepare for primaries
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Listed below are Q&As with county commissioner candidates from Berrien and Cass counties who are running for contested seats in Tuesday’s primary ... Read more
1 day ago by Christina Clark.
Dowagiac resident sentenced to probation, jail
CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man who shot into the ground at his wife’s feet earlier this summer was sentenced Friday in Cass County Circuit Court ... Read more
2 days ago by Debra Haight.
Gov. Whitmer amends MI Safe Start order to limit indoor gatherings
LANSING. –Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-160 and Executive Order 2020-161, amending Michigan’s Safe Start Order and issuing revised workplace safeguards. Under the Safe ... Read more
3 days ago by Submitted.
United Way of Southwest Michigan teams up with “When We All Vote” to boost voter registration in Berrien, Cass, Van Buren xounties
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — United Way of Southwest Michigan recently partnered with “When We All Vote,” a nonprofit, non-partisan organization launched in 2018 to promote voter ... Read more
3 days ago by Submitted.
Local nonprofit invites parents to register for backpack full of school supplies
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The first day of class for students is quickly approaching. Some area schools, including Brandywine Community Schools and Niles Community Schools, have ... Read more
4 days ago by Christina Clark.
Health departments working with area schools to finalize back to school plans
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Students left classrooms on March 13 as state mandates to control the spread of COVID-19 were handed down by Michigan Gov. Gretchen ... Read more
5 days ago by Christina Clark.
Mother of brothers injured in LaGrange Township electrocution gives update
FORT WAYNE — The mother of Austin and Lane Francis, who were both injured Saturday afternoon after an accidental electrocution, says the condition of her ... Read more
5 days ago by Max Harden.
Our Father’s Family Keeper Ministries to host free fall-winter clothing giveaway, seeking donations
VANDALIA — Our Father’s Family Keeper Ministries’ signature free fall-winter clothing exchange returns from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. Aug. 22. This time it will be ... Read more
5 days ago by Submitted.
Cassopolis graduates Class of 2020 outdoors
CASSOPOLIS — The Class of 2020 at Cassopolis High School may not have had all the pomp and circumstances of a typical graduation, but during ... Read more
5 days ago by Scott Novak.
Electrocution victims in stable condition
LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP — Two men who were airlifted from a home in LaGrange Township Saturday afternoon after an accidental electrocution, are in stable condition, according ... Read more
6 days ago by Staff Report.
GALLERY: Cassopolis High School graduation
The 65-member Cassopolis High School 2020 graduating class was spread out over three sessions due to COVID-19 pandemic social distancing guidelines. Read more
7 days ago by Scott Novak.
Two men electrocuted on Dailey Road Saturday
LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP — Two people were airlifted from a home in LaGrange Township Saturday afternoon after an accidental electrocution, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s ... Read more
1 week ago by Staff Report.
Homeschoolers educate parents about school at home options for fall
BERRIEN COUNTY — As the fall approaches with school administrators continuing to work out the details to provide a safe class environment amidst COVID-19 concerns ... Read more
1 week ago by Christina Clark.
Leader Publications announces 2020 Best of the Best winners
The results are in! With more than 1,000 votes cast in print and online, Michiana residents have spoken, and the Best of the Best businesses ... Read more
1 week ago by Staff Report.
New playground equipment being installed at Clisbee Park
What began as a Sam Adams Elementary second-grade project is becoming a reality at Clisbee Park. Read more
1 week ago by Scott Novak.
Edwardsburg teen found with sexually abuse material will have a chance to keep his record clean
CASSOPOLIS – An Edwardsburg teen found with sexually abusive materials has a chance to keep a child pornography conviction off his record if he is ... Read more
1 week ago by Debra Haight.
Infrastructure being installed for Cassopolis streetscape
The Cassopolis Streetscape Project continues mainly along Broadway and State streets as essential infrastructure must be put in place before the rest of the project ... Read more
1 week ago by Scott Novak.
Man injured in Jefferson Township crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — An Indiana man was injured in a single vehicle crash just after midnight Thursday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department. Officers ... Read more
1 week ago by Staff Report.
Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services embraces name change of annual fundraiser
CASSOPOLIS — Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services is taking steps to foster a more inclusive environment. The nonprofit organization has changed the name of its ... Read more
1 week ago by Max Harden.
Michigan Gateway Community Foundation announces new CEO, president
BUCHANAN — Rob Habicht’s office in the front of the Michigan Gateway Community Foundation has drywall patching where he had hung frames for the past ... Read more
1 week ago by Christina Clark.
New statewide storytelling campaign shares COVID-19 response stories
LANSING — United Way of Southwest Michigan recently participated in the statewide launch of a new storytelling campaign, “United We Will,” to share its COVID-19 ... Read more
2 weeks ago by Submitted.
Cass County Animal Control sees increase in save rate, adoptions amid COVID-19
CASSOPOLIS — Though the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered many, it is helping Cass County animals find new homes — saving their lives in the process. ... Read more
2 weeks ago by Max Harden.
K9 track leads to arrest
PORTER TOWNSHIP — The work of a Cass County Sheriff’s Office K9 has led to the arrest of a Vandalia man. Cass County Sheriff Richard ... Read more