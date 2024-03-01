Daily Data: Friday, March 1
Published 3:23 am Friday, March 1, 2024
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
LAKESHORE 58, BUCHANAN 21
At Stevensville
BUCHANAN 21
Maddie Young 8, Evyn Pruett 2, Caitlyn Horvath 4, Hannah Herman 5, Cameron Carlson 0, Braelyn Dickson 0, Aspen Berry 0, Akirrah Robinson 2, TOTALS: 8 2-3 21.
LAKESHORE 58
Megan Wurster 8, Lily Kleiman 6, Helaina Mihalik 2, Paige Lies 17, Emily Lockman 15, Pallas Dominion 3, Preslee Perkins 2, Taylor Davis 0, Kaitlyn Dohn 3, Madalynn Schmidt 0, Avery Vroon 2. TOTALS: 24 2-6 58.
Buchanan 0 6 10 21
Lakeshore 23 33 50 58
3-point baskets: Buchanan 3 (Young 2, Herman), Lakeshore 8 (Wurster, Kleiman 2, Lies 3, Dominion, Dohn). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 7 (Herman), Lakeshore 3 (none). Records: Buchanan 10-10, Lakeshore 17-4
EDWARDSBURG 54, PLAINWELL 24
At Edwardsburg
PLAINWELL 24
Alyssa Weldon 8, Lili Garcia 1, Anna Overway 9, Tessie Kiel 6. TOTALS: 8 8-12 24.
EDWARDSBURG 54
Shelby Laubach 13, Ella Zache 0, Maddie Pobuda 15, Mya Eberlein 1, Kourtney Zarycki 1, Chloe Baker 5, Kya Shier 4, Lainie Dorow 6, Val Johnson 9, Lillian Hoopingarner 0. TOTALS: 18 11-23 54.
Plainwell 5 11 18 24
Edwardsburg 11 26 46 54
3-point baskets: Plainwell 0, Edwardsburg 7 (Laubach 2, Pobuda 3, Baker, Dorow). Total fouls (fouled out): 14 (none), Edwardsburg 14. (none). Records: Plainwell 9-12, 5-9. Wolverine Conference; Edwardsburg 13-8, 10-4 Wolverine Conference
BRANDYWINE 58, ST. JOSEPH 29
At Niles
ST. JOSEPH 29
Tess Kapelke 10 Bridget Nuter 0, Meghan Meier 3, Ava Rommel 10, Grace Rommel 0, Alana Razor 2, Jillian Conybeare 2, Megan Painter 2. TOTALS: 12 3-9 29.
BRANDYWINE 58
Ellie Knapp 11, Karleigh Byrd 2, Ireland Prenkert 0, Adelyn Drotoz 6, Miley Young 14, Kadence Brumitt 11, Adeline Gill 6, Brook Brumitt 0, Macy Pellow 0, Paige Krisler 0, Niyah Mason 2, Lexi Troup 4, Lily Gill 2. TOTALS: 16 21-28 58.
St. Joseph 5 10 18 29
Brandywine 21 40 52 58
3-point baskets: St. Joseph 2 (Kapelke 2), Brandywine 5 (Drotoz 2, Young 2, Troup 1). Total fouls (fouled out): St. Joseph 23 (Nuter), Brandywine 14. Records: St. Joseph 5-15, Brandywine 20-1
DOWAGIAC 53, LAWTON 46
At Lawton
DOWAGIAC 53
Rebecca Guernsey 9, Marlie Carpenter 9, Faith Green 5, Maggie Weller 23, Damia Brooks 2, Brenna Mott 0, Audrey Johnson 5, Olivia Gadde 0. TOTALS: 18 10-16.
LAWTON 46
Ella Ritchter 2, Addi Price 6, Bailey Allison 5, Megan Robertson 0, Gia Bridges 1, Reese Olson 5, Mckenzee Terpstra 13, Kylee Somers 14. TOTALS: 17 7-16 46.
Dowagiac 19 27 35 53
Lawton 8 20 33 46
3-point baskets: Dowagiac 7 (Guernsey 3, Green, Weller 4), Lawton 5 (Allison, Terpstra 3, Olson). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 14 (none), Lawton 17 (none). Records: Dowagiac 14-7, Lawton 14-8
CASSOPOLIS 60, DECATUR 31
At Decatur
CASSOPOLIS 60
Mackenzie Boyer 5, Ella Smith 7, Miliyah Flowers 0, Nola Hawkins 0, Atyanna Alford 26, Janayla Franklin 8, Ryley Bowsher 14. TOTALS: 23 11-21 60.
DECATUR 31
Hannah Northrup 7, Abby Baushke 5, Sienna Potter 5, Myah Richards 4, Grace Smith 4, Douglas 5, Calderon 1. TOTALS: 11 8-20 31.
Cassopolis 17 27 46 60
Decatur 4 13 22 31
3-point baskets: Cassopolis 3 (Bowsher 2, Boyer 1), Decatur 1 (Smith 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Cassopolis 18 (Hawkins), Decatur 16. Records: Cassopolis 19-3, 17-1 Southwest 10; Decatur 9-13, 8-10 Southwest 10