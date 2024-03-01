Daily Data: Friday, March 1 Published 3:23 am Friday, March 1, 2024

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

LAKESHORE 58, BUCHANAN 21

At Stevensville

BUCHANAN 21

Maddie Young 8, Evyn Pruett 2, Caitlyn Horvath 4, Hannah Herman 5, Cameron Carlson 0, Braelyn Dickson 0, Aspen Berry 0, Akirrah Robinson 2, TOTALS: 8 2-3 21.

LAKESHORE 58

Megan Wurster 8, Lily Kleiman 6, Helaina Mihalik 2, Paige Lies 17, Emily Lockman 15, Pallas Dominion 3, Preslee Perkins 2, Taylor Davis 0, Kaitlyn Dohn 3, Madalynn Schmidt 0, Avery Vroon 2. TOTALS: 24 2-6 58.

Buchanan 0 6 10 21

Lakeshore 23 33 50 58

3-point baskets: Buchanan 3 (Young 2, Herman), Lakeshore 8 (Wurster, Kleiman 2, Lies 3, Dominion, Dohn). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 7 (Herman), Lakeshore 3 (none). Records: Buchanan 10-10, Lakeshore 17-4

EDWARDSBURG 54, PLAINWELL 24

At Edwardsburg

PLAINWELL 24

Alyssa Weldon 8, Lili Garcia 1, Anna Overway 9, Tessie Kiel 6. TOTALS: 8 8-12 24.

EDWARDSBURG 54

Shelby Laubach 13, Ella Zache 0, Maddie Pobuda 15, Mya Eberlein 1, Kourtney Zarycki 1, Chloe Baker 5, Kya Shier 4, Lainie Dorow 6, Val Johnson 9, Lillian Hoopingarner 0. TOTALS: 18 11-23 54.

Plainwell 5 11 18 24

Edwardsburg 11 26 46 54

3-point baskets: Plainwell 0, Edwardsburg 7 (Laubach 2, Pobuda 3, Baker, Dorow). Total fouls (fouled out): 14 (none), Edwardsburg 14. (none). Records: Plainwell 9-12, 5-9. Wolverine Conference; Edwardsburg 13-8, 10-4 Wolverine Conference

BRANDYWINE 58, ST. JOSEPH 29

At Niles

ST. JOSEPH 29

Tess Kapelke 10 Bridget Nuter 0, Meghan Meier 3, Ava Rommel 10, Grace Rommel 0, Alana Razor 2, Jillian Conybeare 2, Megan Painter 2. TOTALS: 12 3-9 29.

BRANDYWINE 58

Ellie Knapp 11, Karleigh Byrd 2, Ireland Prenkert 0, Adelyn Drotoz 6, Miley Young 14, Kadence Brumitt 11, Adeline Gill 6, Brook Brumitt 0, Macy Pellow 0, Paige Krisler 0, Niyah Mason 2, Lexi Troup 4, Lily Gill 2. TOTALS: 16 21-28 58.

St. Joseph 5 10 18 29

Brandywine 21 40 52 58

3-point baskets: St. Joseph 2 (Kapelke 2), Brandywine 5 (Drotoz 2, Young 2, Troup 1). Total fouls (fouled out): St. Joseph 23 (Nuter), Brandywine 14. Records: St. Joseph 5-15, Brandywine 20-1

DOWAGIAC 53, LAWTON 46

At Lawton

DOWAGIAC 53

Rebecca Guernsey 9, Marlie Carpenter 9, Faith Green 5, Maggie Weller 23, Damia Brooks 2, Brenna Mott 0, Audrey Johnson 5, Olivia Gadde 0. TOTALS: 18 10-16.

LAWTON 46

Ella Ritchter 2, Addi Price 6, Bailey Allison 5, Megan Robertson 0, Gia Bridges 1, Reese Olson 5, Mckenzee Terpstra 13, Kylee Somers 14. TOTALS: 17 7-16 46.

Dowagiac 19 27 35 53

Lawton 8 20 33 46

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 7 (Guernsey 3, Green, Weller 4), Lawton 5 (Allison, Terpstra 3, Olson). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 14 (none), Lawton 17 (none). Records: Dowagiac 14-7, Lawton 14-8

CASSOPOLIS 60, DECATUR 31

At Decatur

CASSOPOLIS 60

Mackenzie Boyer 5, Ella Smith 7, Miliyah Flowers 0, Nola Hawkins 0, Atyanna Alford 26, Janayla Franklin 8, Ryley Bowsher 14. TOTALS: 23 11-21 60.

DECATUR 31

Hannah Northrup 7, Abby Baushke 5, Sienna Potter 5, Myah Richards 4, Grace Smith 4, Douglas 5, Calderon 1. TOTALS: 11 8-20 31.

Cassopolis 17 27 46 60

Decatur 4 13 22 31

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 3 (Bowsher 2, Boyer 1), Decatur 1 (Smith 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Cassopolis 18 (Hawkins), Decatur 16. Records: Cassopolis 19-3, 17-1 Southwest 10; Decatur 9-13, 8-10 Southwest 10