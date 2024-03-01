1st Source Bank opens new Niles Township banking center Published 11:56 am Friday, March 1, 2024

NILES — An area bank holding company has a new location in Niles Charter Township.

1st Source Bank hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the opening of a new banking center in Niles Charter Township at 1401 South 11 St.

The property was formerly home to Uncle Rod’s BBQ and Catering.

“Between last night’s ribbon-cutting and this morning we’ve had an amazing turnout,” said Branch Manager Gena Frantz. “We probably had at least 50 people in here. We had a ribbon-cutting for our Niles Martins location and this one exceeded our expectations. The support from the community was great. We feel very supported by our clients.”

The new banking center replaces the former downtown location at 306 E. Main St. The new location is a stand-alone building featuring drive-up lanes, drive-up ATM and 1st Source’s Side-by-Side banking model. Side-by-Side banking invites the client behind the “teller line,” allowing for the Bank’s clients and bankers to have a more transparent and inclusive experience and relationship. The bank lobby is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the drive-up lanes are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“I think it just better serves our clients,” Frantz said. “Parking was a struggle downtown, so we have parking here. For the last 21 years, we’ve wanted a drive-through, so we finally have gotten it and we’re super happy with that.We love our new space. Very spacious and roomy. We get to serve our clients, our clients love it and it’s new. What’s not to love?”

For Frantz, the new facility is a boon for staff and clients alike.

“We love our new facility,” she said. “The customers say ‘you guys got a new branch?’ No, the community got a new branch and we just get the privilege of working here. It’s really for our staff, for our clients and our community. We love it.”