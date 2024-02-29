Niles authorities seek help locating gas station robbery suspects Published 10:08 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

NILES — The Niles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the identification of two suspects involved in an armed robbery of Johnny’s Market Shell Gas Station, 434 S. 11th St. at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday in Niles.

Captain Mitchell of the Niles Police Department reports that at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday, Niles Police Officers were dispatched to Johnny’s Market Shell Gas Station in response to a 911 call reporting an armed robbery.

Information gathered at the scene by responding officers revealed two black males entered the gas station brandishing handguns, and proceeded to hold the employee at gunpoint while they stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash registers. The suspects, both described as black males in their 20s of average height, were wearing dark clothing and ski masks. Both suspects were armed with handguns. Subsequently, they fled on foot in a northward direction with the stolen money.

There were no customers present inside the business at the time of the robbery and the employee was unharmed during the incident.

Captain Mitchell asks anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, about the robbery to come forward and contact the police department at (269) 683-1313 or Crime Stoppers.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and further updates will be provided as they become available.