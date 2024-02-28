SMC women share Western Conference title, get top seed for Great Lakes tourney Published 12:24 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

DOWAGIAC — With its 105-70 victory over rival Lake Michigan College Tuesday night, the Southwestern Michigan College women’s basketball team earned a share of the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference championship.

The Roadrunners also locked up the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Great Lakes District B Tournament at Mott Community College beginning March 5.

Southwestern Michigan shares the Western Conference title with Lansing Community College and Kellogg Community College. The Roadrunners split with both the Stars and Bruins, defeating both in the second round of league play.

Being the top seed gives Southwestern Michigan a first-round bye. The Roadrunners will take on the No. 3 seed out of the South Division at 8 a.m. on March 7.

On Tuesday night against the Red Hawks, the Roadrunners’ pressure defense held Lake Michigan without a shot for the first 90 seconds as their opened up a 13-4 advantage. Southwestern would go on to lead the opening quarter 30-12.

The Red Hawks never recovered.

The Roadrunners (24-3, 10-2 Western Conference) led 57-32 at the break. Southwestern led by 37 through three quarters and settled for a 35-point win.

Edwardsburg sophomore Macey Laubach had a game-high 30 points to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and a pair of season. Sophomore Cameron Thomas (Hazel Crest, Illinois) added 29 points and six rebounds.

Niles sophomore Amara Palmer finished with 15 points, four rebounds, six assists and four steals. Freshman Nalani Williams (St. Louis, Missouri) led the team with 10 rebounds. Dowagiac freshman Alana Smith came off the bench to score six points and grab four rebounds.

Lake Michigan (6-20, 4-8 Western Conference) was led by Eleah Hedsrom’s 21 points. Arial Ford added 19 points despite sitting much of the first half in foul trouble. Allison Daugherty, of Marcellus, finished with 15 points.

Next up for the Roadrunners is the MCCAA Tournament, which begins Friday at Mott Community College. Southwestern Michigan will face the Eastern Conference champion at 5:30 p.m. The winner advances to face Mid-Michigan in the championship game Saturday.