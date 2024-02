Lori J. Schur, 64, of Mishawaka, Indiana Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Lori J. Schur, 64, of Mishawaka, Indiana, died Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. A Memorial Service will be at 12 p.m., on Friday, March 1, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St, Dowagiac, with visitation from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. For a complete obituary, please visitĀ www.clarkch.com