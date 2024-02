Cass County unofficial primary election results Published 6:30 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Listed below are the unofficial election results from Cass County for the Feb. 27 primary election with 100 percent of precincts reported.

President (R)

Donald Trump – 4,758

Nikki Haley – 1,310

Uncommitted – 190

Ron DeSantis – 88

Ryan L. Binkley – 15

Vivek Ramaswamy – 14

Chris Christie – 12

Asa Hutchinson – 8

Write-ins – 2

President (D)

Joseph R. Biden Jr. – 1,926

Uncommitted – 275

Marianne Williamson – 70

Dean Phillips – 60

Write-ins – 9

Cass County Transportation Authority Millage Proposal

Yes – 4,372

No – 4,358

Niles Community Schools Operating Millage Proposal

Yes – 572

No – 472

Edwardsburg Public Schools Operating Millage

Yes – 1,356

No – 962

Silver Creek Township Emergency Services Special Assessment District

Yes – 450

No – 213

Volinia Township Proposal to Approve Fire and Ambulance Services Millage

Yes – 149

No – 96