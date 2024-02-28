Buchanan High School awarded $100,000 grant for CTE programs Published 3:49 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

BUCHANAN — A local school district’s career prep program will be receiving a significant boost with the help of a recently awarded grant.

Buchanan Community Schools announced Wednesday that Buchanan High School’s Career and Technical Education Department has been awarded a $100,000 6IC Equipment Grant. This significant grant will empower the CTE Department to make substantial enhancements to its programs, offering students an enriched and hands-on learning experience.

The grant, totaling just over $100,000, will be allocated towards acquiring essential equipment tailored to specific CTE programs, ensuring that students receive state-of-the-art resources to prepare them for real-world challenges. The following items are among those slated for acquisition:

Automotive Technology:

A new four-post lift for enhanced practical learning and automotive skills development.

Business Management Administration:

An Interactive SmartBoard to facilitate dynamic and engaging classroom sessions.

CISCO (Computer Information Systems and Networking):

Industry-Specific Smart Racks to provide students with hands-on experience in networking.

Cosmetology:

Electrical Kits and Shear Sets to bolster practical training in cosmetology.

Digital Multimedia:

Large scale printer to support high-quality and large-format printing for multimedia projects.

Sports Medicine:

Interactive Anatomage Table for a cutting-edge learning experience in sports medicine.

Superintendent Patricia Robinson and CTE Director Mark Frey expressed their gratitude.

“This grant is a game-changer for our CTE Department. It allows us to elevate our programs and ensure that our students are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed for success in their future careers.”