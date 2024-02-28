Berrien County unofficial primary election results
Published 6:00 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Listed below are the unofficial election results from Berrien County for the Feb. 27 primary election with 100 percent of precincts reported.
President (R)
Donald Trump – 12,722
Nikki Haley – 4,948
Uncommitted – 629
Ron DeSantis – 198
Chris Christie – 76
Vivek Ramaswamy – 58
Ryan L. Binkley – 43
Write-ins – 23
Asa Hutchinson – 17
President (D)
Joseph R. Biden Jr. – 7,802
Uncommitted – 879
Marianne Williamson – 237
Dean Phillips – 234
Write-ins – 40
Unqualified write-ins – 40
Buchanan Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal
Yes – 1,412
No – 890
Buchanan Community Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal
Yes – 1,410
No – 904
Niles Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal
Yes – 1,571
No – 764