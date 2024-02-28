Berrien County unofficial primary election results

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

By Staff Report

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Listed below are the unofficial election results from Berrien County for the Feb. 27 primary election with 100 percent of precincts reported.

President (R)

Donald Trump – 12,722

Nikki Haley – 4,948

Uncommitted – 629

Ron DeSantis – 198

Chris Christie – 76

Vivek Ramaswamy – 58

Ryan L. Binkley – 43

Write-ins – 23

Asa Hutchinson – 17

 

President (D)

Joseph R. Biden Jr. – 7,802

Uncommitted – 879

Marianne Williamson – 237

Dean Phillips – 234

Write-ins – 40

Unqualified write-ins – 40

 

Buchanan Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

Yes – 1,412

No – 890

 

Buchanan Community Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal

Yes – 1,410

No – 904

 

Niles Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

Yes – 1,571

No – 764

