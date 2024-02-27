White Pigeon woman injured in two-vehicle Porter Township crash Published 8:37 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A White Pigeon woman was injured in a two-vehicle Porter Township crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke, reports that at approximately 2:56 p.m. Tuesday, his office was called to investigate a personal injury crash at the intersection of US-12 and Baldwin Prairie Road in Porter Township.



Investigation shows that a vehicle driven by Gregory Donley of Elkhart, Indiana, was traveling east bound on US-12 when he struck another vehicle, driven by White Pigeon resident Jennifer Irions, who was attempting to go from north to southbound Baldwin Prairie Road. Irions was transported by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

All involved parties wore seatbelts. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor. Assisting in this crash was SEPSA Fire and EMS