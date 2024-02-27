Venita C. Bishop Published 4:47 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Jan. 21, 1951-Feb. 17, 2024

Venita C. Bishop, 73, of Galien, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at Corewell Spectrum Health, Niles, with her family by her side.

Venita was born on Jan. 21, 1951, in St. Joseph, Michigan, to the late Felix and Martha (Masterson) Caruso. She graduated from Galien Township School, class of 1969, and continued her education at The University of Michigan, Flint. Venita was married to Gordon Dale Bishop in Canada until 2001. She married Mike Goodwin on Sept. 21, 2007, in Auburn, WA, who preceded her in death.

Professionally, Venita worked for many years as an Executive Assistant at CIBC Wood Gundy and 1031 Services, Inc. In retirement, she co-owned (with Michael Goodwin) All-Pro Blinds in Auburn, WA. Venita (Nee Nee) loved music, dancing, and being as silly as possible whenever possible. She loved a good Hallmark movie, gardening, “pickled anything,” and watching a championship game, especially if it involved the Michigan Wolverines (Go Blue!).

Venita always maintained a special love for her hometown of Galien, Michigan, and after Mike passed away, she was lucky enough to find a last great love close to home with Forrest Gardiner. Most of all, though, Venita cherished “Bamma Time” with her three grandkids and any time she could spend with her beloved family and hometown breakfast group.

Venita is survived by her children, Christopher Bishop; Leslie (Mark McLeod) Bishop and David Bishop; their father, Gordon Dale Bishop; grandchildren, Ryder McLeod, Sloan McLeod and Lou McLeod; sisters, Phyllis Caruso, Tammy (Victor) Parks and Forrest Gardiner.

A celebration of life will be held in her honor on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 2 p.m., in Bridgman, MI. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.