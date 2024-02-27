SMC’s Thomas wins another MCCAA Western Conference Player of the Week honor Published 5:44 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

DOWAGIAC — Sophomore Cameron Thomas, Southwestern Michigan College’s 1,000-plus point scorer, has added another honor to her list of accomplishments.

Thomas, from Hazel Crest, Illinois, has been named the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference Player of the Week for Week 16.

Thomas scored 26 points in the Roadrunners’ big win over first-place Lansing Community College on a night when she surpassed the 1,000-point plateau, and then scored 23 points against Glen Oaks.

Thomas has helped Southwestern Michigan move into a first-place tie with Lansing and Kellogg Community College atop the Western Conference standings.

The Roadrunners were looking to finish in a three-way tie for the conference title as they hosted rival Lake Michigan College Tuesday night.