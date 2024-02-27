Marcellus tops Athens to advance in Division 4 Published 7:50 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

ATHENS — The Marcellus boys basketball team opened up Division 4 District Tournament play with a 69-39 win over host Athens Monday night.

The Wildcats (10-11) outscored Athens (0-23) 36-17 in the first half and then cruised home with the victory.

Marcellus advances to the district semifinals Wednesday night against Colon. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. In the first semifinal, Howardsville Christian will take on Burr Oak. The title game is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

Parker Adams scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Wildcats. He also had seven rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals.

Marcellus’ Beau Ferguson had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Abram Coffey added 11 points and Nathan Mihills 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.