Rick Springfield returning to Silver Creek Event Center Published 4:09 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

NEW BUFFALO — From a working-class hero to rock-n-roll icon, Rick Springfield has done it all since breaking onto the music scene in the 1980s.

Springfield will be returning to the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo May 25. Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster at 10 a.m., March 1.

Over the four decades, Springfield has sold more than 25 million albums and scored 17 Top 40 hits in the United States. He is a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician.

Songs like “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody” and “Human Touch” have delighted fans around the globe. Springfield broke into the music industry while playing Dr. Noah Drake on “General Hospital.” He has also started in movies, including “Ricki and the Flash,” who he starred opposite of Meryl Streep. He has also appeared on “True Detective,” “Supernatural” and “American Horror Story.”

Springfield also has his own show on Sirius-XM, “Working Class DJ,” which airs weekly on the 80s on 8 channel.

He recently released “Automatic,” his first album of all new original material in five years.