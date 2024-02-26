Niles’ first Black police officer dies Published 3:48 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

NILES — Hubert “Herbie” Ingram, the City of Niles’ first Black police officer, has died. He was 82.

Born on August 6, 1941, in Geneva, Alabama, Ingram grew up in South Bend and was one of seven children in his family. As a teen, Ingram was well-known for his sports prowess at South Bend Central High School.

On Dec. 2, 1964, he was hired as a patrolman with the Niles Police Department, becoming the first black police officer in the city’s history. He served the community in that capacity for 29 years.

Ingram passed away Friday, Feb. 16, according to his family. Before he became an officer, Ingram worked a handful of jobs, including at Studebaker, American Bridge and U.S. Steel. In addition to his service with the Niles Police Department, Ingram spent 23 years as a Marine Corps Reserve.

In a 2019 interview with Leader Publications, Ingram said he was proud to have worked with the men and women on the Niles Police Department force when he was an officer.

“We all shared in a respect for each other,” Ingram said. “And also, [I liked] the citizens within the City of Niles that I got to know and made contact with. I’m proud of everything I did and what I accomplished.”