Fire destroys Marcellus business Published 9:44 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP — A fire destroyed a Marcellus molding company Sunday night.

At approximately 10 p.m. Sunday, several area fire departments – including the Marcellus and Dowagiac fire departments – responded to a structure fire at TriStar Molding, 51540 M-40, Marcellus.

In a Sunday evening Facebook post, the company said that while everyone was able to escape the fire, the building itself was completely destroyed.

“We want to thank everyone from all the fire departments, first responders, all emergency crews who came out last night,” wrote TriStar Molding in a Monday evening post. “You worked tirelessly all night and several were still there today. You saved our new addition and we are so grateful for all you did and continue doing! It was organized chaos with probably every department in the county and no one got hurt! Much love and appreciation for all of your incredible efforts!”

The cause of the fire remains unknown. TriStar Molding assured its employees that it will be continuing to pay payroll while it figures out what to do next.