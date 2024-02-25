Clarence Frantz Published 9:21 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

Dec. 4, 1939-Feb. 20, 2024

Clarence Frantz, passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2024, at the age of 84, and was born on December 4, 1939. Clarence, known for his loving and kind nature and will be remembered for his sense of humor. He left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

Born to the late Clyde and Helen (Lintz) Frantz, Clarence was a beacon of light in his family. He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Frantz and his grandchildren, Melissa (Phillip) Miles and Michael (Brooklynn) O’Konski. He is also survived by, Kaydence, Riley, and Hunter, his great grandchildren. Although he was preceded in death by his siblings Louise Percy, Patricia Karn, Robert Frantz, Jerry Dean Frantz, and Doris Bowman, his memory will be fondly cherished by his surviving brother, Clyde “Skip” (Ann) Frantz Jr., and sister, Mary Jane Hiler. They, along with the extended family and a community of friends, mourn the loss of a man who was a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many.

After graduating from high school, Clarence demonstrated his commitment to service by enlisting in the United States Marine Corps, where he served honorably for four years. Upon returning to civilian life, he embarked on a career that showcased his strong work ethic and dedication. Clarence’s professional journey took him to Tyler’s, Simplicity, National Standard, and Reese Hitch Corp., where he made significant contributions through his hard work and reliability.

Clarence’s passion for baking was renowned; he was the family’s unofficial baker, crafting exquisite cakes for weddings, baby showers, and special events. His talent for creating these edible masterpieces brought joy and sweetness to countless family celebrations. His cakes were not just desserts; they were symbols of his love and the care he put into each relationship.

Beyond his family, Clarence was involved in his community. He was a familiar and welcome face at the Apple Festival, where he volunteered with enthusiasm and a spirit of generosity. His commitment to service extended to the Niles Association for Exceptional Citizens, where he volunteered his time to support individuals with special needs. Clarence’s selflessness and willingness to help others were hallmarks of his character.

Those who knew Clarence will remember him as a man who lived with purpose and kindness. He approached life with a warm heart and a gentle smile, always ready to lend a hand or share a moment of joy. His legacy is one of love, service, and the simple pleasures of life, like a beautifully baked cake shared with family and friends.

In keeping with the families wishes Clarence has been cremated and his family will be hosting a celebration of life to honor is memory, later this spring.

Photos, memories, and condolences may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services.