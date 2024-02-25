Cassopolis girls remain in first place, boys fall to Centreville Published 9:57 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

CASSOPOLIS — With one game remaining on its Southwest 10 Conference schedule, the Cassopolis girls basketball team remains tied with White Pigeon for first place.

The Rangers maintained their share of first place with a 65-31 win over visiting Centreville Thursday night. Cassopolis is now 17-3 overall and 16-1 in the conference. The Rangers travel to Decatur for their league finale Thursday night.

White Pigeon is 15-1 in the league with games remaining with Centreville on Tuesday and Marcellus on Thursday.

Cassopolis took the lead early and never was threatened by the Bulldogs.

Leading 35-17 at halftime, the Rangers held Centerville to two points in the third quarter to turn the game into a lopsided affair.

Atyanna Alford scored a game-high 27 points to lead Cassopolis, which also got 12 points from Ella Smith and eight points from Ryley Bowsher.

Boys Basketball

The Rangers (13-9, 11-5 Southwest 10) were not as fortunate against host Centreville as the Bulldogs defeated Cassopolis 54-50.

It was a close contest throughout, but the Bulldogs outscored the Rangers 18-12 in the fourth quarter to pick up the victory.

Malachi Ward had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Cassopolis. Jadyn Brown added 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals.