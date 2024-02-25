Buchanan’s Bartley, Wegener win regional titles Published 10:12 pm Sunday, February 25, 2024

MONA SHORES — The Buchanan Powerlifting Team placed seventh at the Mona Shores Meet Saturday.

Grandville was the champion of the final regional meet of the year with 98 points, while Three Rivers was second with 50, Ionia third with 48, Lawton fourth with 43, Elk Rapids fifth with 41, Mona Shores sixth with 37 and Buchanan seventh with 31.

Edwardsburg finished 10th with 23 points.

Buchanan’s Faith Bartley was a champion of her division, while JV lifter Lillian Wegener was first in her weight class.

Bartley won the 155-pound division with a total lift of 690 pounds. She had a squat of 240, a bench of 125 and a dead lift of 325.

Edwardsburg’s Emma Gaudemer was the runner-up with a total of 605 pounds. She had a squat of 235, a bench of 105 and a dead lift of 265. Victoria Cole, of Edwardsburg, finished sixth in the 155-pound division with a total lift of 485.

Edwardsburg’s Adrianna Whalen finished 10th in the 148-pound class with a total lift of 520 pounds.

Gibson Johnson, of Buchanan, finished sixth in the 165-pound division with a total lift of 290 pounds. Brooke Strefling was fourth in the 181-pound class with a total lift of 630 pounds.

Edwardsburg’s Hannah Buss was eighth in the same division with a total weight of 575 pounds.

The Bucks’ Geneva Tabor placed fourth in the 220 class with a total lift of 405 pounds.

Wegener won the 165-pound division with a total lift of 480 pounds. She had a squat of 175, a bench of 95 and a dead lift of 210 pounds.