Brandywine qualifies team, individual for state finals Published 9:36 pm Sunday, February 25, 2024

WYOMING — It was a successful weekend for the Brandywine girls bowling team as the Bobcats qualified for the Division 3 state finals and had an individual qualifier as well.

The two-day Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 3 Regional was hosted by Park Center Lanes in Wyoming on Friday and Saturday.

The Bobcats finished runner-up to Three Rivers in the team competition Friday. Only the top two teams advance to the state finals, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Jax 60 in Jackson.

The Wildcats finished with 2,919 pins, while Brandywine had 2,685 pins. Coloma finished third (2,586), Hopkins fourth (2,294) and Allegan fifth (2,239).

On Saturday, The Bobcats’ Laila Vanderboegh placed sixth in the individual competition. Only the top seven individuals advance to the state finals. Vanderboegh finished with 935 pins. Three Rivers’ Taylor Mohney was the regional champion as she finished with 1,192 pins.

The Bobcats also had Josie Horvath (919), Autumn Dopkowski (747), Ryleigh Carpenter (699), Jaida Rizzo (691) and Alaina Needham (670) compete in the regional.

Brandywine finished seventh in the boy’s event with 2,504 pins. The Bobcats also did not advance any individuals.

Competing for Brandywine were Luis Sanchez (999), David Kline (952), Tanner Cox (836), Diego Sanchez (802), Caden Latislaw (798) and Damien Whyde (699).

Division 2

At the Division 2 Regional at Continental Lanes in Kalamazoo, neither Niles or Edwardsburg qualified for the state finals.

The Vikings finished seventh with 2,894 pins and Edwardsburg ninth with 2,630 pins.

Niles and the Eddies did not advance any individual bowlers as well.

Competing for the Vikings were Adam Jackson (1,119), Bradley Archer (1,053), Aiden Kidwell (1,034), Shawn Atkins (1,025), Hunter Kater (994) and Trayvon Wylie (960).

Competing for Edwardsburg were Blake Ellis (1,106), Brayden Hardy (1,106), Kade Hoven (869), Hayden Lindley (819) and Noah Brigham (817).

The Edwardsburg girls bowling team finished sixth with 2,297 and Niles seventh with 2,093 pins.

Competing for the Eddies were Nicholette Mauer (958), Gabrielle Hamilton (819), Mahayla Brown (799), Alyza McGuire (772), Catarina McGuire (766) and Ava Andrews (755).

Competing for Niles were Miley Kater (873), Josslyn Maples (798), Alexis Kidwell (790), Otavia Neal (635), Shania Whitlow (610) and Hannah Olivia (608).