Roundup: Bucks top Chieftains; Niles falls to Plainwell Published 9:59 pm Saturday, February 24, 2024

BUCHANAN — Visiting Dowagiac and Buchanan wrapped up their Lakeland Conference girls basketball season as the Bucks defeated the Chieftains 53-46 Friday night.

Up the road, Niles was defeated by Plainwell 48-37 in Wolverine Conference action.

Dowagiac at Buchanan

Dowagiac was unable to hold on to a third-quarter lead against the Bucks.

Much like their first meeting, the Chieftains led at halftime, 19-18, but this time built a 35-29 lead with only eight minutes remaining.

The Bucks outscored Dowagiac 24-11 in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory.

LaBria Austin scored a game-high 29 points to lead Buchanan, which improved to 10-8 overall and finished with a 4-2 conference record.

The Bucks also got nine points from Maddie Young and seven points from Hannah Herman.

Dowagiac (12-7, 4-4 Lakeland) was led by Marlie Carpenter’s 20 points. Maggie Weller added 13 points and Audrey Johnson nine points.

The Bucks will travel to Cassopolis for a non-conference Tuesday night.

Plainwell at Niles

The Vikings fell behind early and were never able to catch up with the Trojans.

Plainwell led 25-13 at halftime and 38-22 heading into the final quarter of action.

Elly Matlock led Niles (2-17, 1-12 Wolverine) with 12 points. Jessie Thornton and Tanaya Brown both finished with seven points.

The Vikings will wrap up the regular season by hosting Three Rivers Tuesday night.