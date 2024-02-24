Conference champs! Vikings win outright Wolverine title Published 2:30 pm Saturday, February 24, 2024

NILES — For the first time since 2010, when Niles Boys Basketball Coach Myles Busby was a sophomore, the Vikings are a conference champion.

Niles put the finishing touches on its outright Wolverine Conference championship with a 60-41 victory over visiting Plainwell in the regular-season finale for both teams.

For the Vikings, it is their first league title since joining the Wolverine Conference.

Brayden Favors got Niles (17-5 13-1 Wolverine) off to a fast start with 12 of his game-high 23 points in the opening quarter.

Favors helped the Vikings pull away in the fourth quarter with another 11 points, including seven consecutive.

Niles led 19-13 after one quarter and 27-21 at the intermission.

Plainwell (9-12 6-8 Wolverine) continued to keep it close through three quarters, as it trailed Niles 38-30 heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings outscored the Trojans 22-11 in the final eight minutes to secure the championship.

Besides Favors, Niles also got 15 points from Mike Phillips and 10 points from Darris Johnson III.

Plainwell was led by Shawn Nelson’s 15 point.

Niles heads to Edwardsburg Monday night to kick off the state tournament.

The Vikings will face Dowagiac in the second game of the Division 2 District Tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Host Edwardsburg will host Lakeshore in the opening game set to begin at 5:30 p..m