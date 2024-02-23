Niles moves forward with 3rd Street Home Repair Project Published 2:00 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

NILES — A key city corridor in need of improvements will soon receive attention as part of a planned redevelopment project.

The Niles City Council approved a funds disbursement agreement with the Edward and Irma Hunt Foundation Monday to move forward with its 3rd Street Home Repair Project.

The project is a collaboration between the city, the Hunter Foundation, the Michigan Gateway Community Foundation and enFocus to promote investment in owner-occupied homes located on 3rd Street between Cedar Street and Superior Street. The Hunter Foundation requested a FDA where the City of Niles will be the fiduciary party responsible for receiving and disbursement of Hunter Foundation funds amounting to $125,000 for this project.

Identified as a redevelopment site by the City of Niles Master Plan, redevelopment of this site will add to the overall revitalization of the city by reducing blight, providing improved housing, and bolstering the aesthetic and economic value to the corridor.

The project has received commitment from the City of Niles and total financial support of $152,000 from the Hunter Foundation and the Michigan Gateway Community Foundation, aligning with their commitment to fostering positive change in the area. The financial support currently supports $127,000 towards home repairs and $25,000 for program administration.

The project seeks to inspire and pave the way for sustained future development efforts in the region. Home repairs and improvements will enhance owner property value, reduce blight and increase opportunity for redevelopment through the planned infill housing for the corridor.

According to a city report, the focus area of the first phase of the multiyear initiative will be on essential health and safety improvements for homes including: ramps, furnaces, water heaters, window repair and more.

The project began in November 2023 and funds will be distributed in the Spring of 2024 – before July 1 – following Monday’s vote. enFocus will provide management of the program until April 2024 and further upon renewal of City of Niles’ 3rd Street Home Repair project contract. To learn more about the program and how to apply, visit the City of Niles website.

In other business, council:

Accepted the quote of $6,583 from Gemini Group of Natick, Massachusetts for printing and mailing of the annual Consumer Confidence Report.

Approved the renewal of a 12-month rental agreement with MacAllister Machinery Company, Inc of Novi, Michigan for a CAT hydro excavation unit at a cost of $164,400. City Administrator Ric Huff said the advantage to renting is the ability to vac in close proximity to known utilities for pole installations – currently hand-dug – and water main repairs. As spring and summer approaches the availability of these units decreases and if approved, staff would like to expedite the paperwork for a one-year rental renewal contract for a second year.

“This really seems like a pretty good deal,” said City Administrator Ric Huff. “You don’t end up owning something but you also don’t end up owning a piece of equipment that’s going to take substantial repairs and we can get a brand new unit every two or three years so we don’t have to experience that downturn.”