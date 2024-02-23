Food for thought: Dowagiac seeks feedback for 2024 Music in The Park food lineup Published 11:57 am Friday, February 23, 2024

DOWAGIAC — In recent years, Dowagiac’s annual summer concert series has moved to a new location, added a wide range of diverse artists to the lineup and started including food vendors in the weekly series. Now, it’s looking for community feedback on the dining options it makes available to the public.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, the City of Dowagiac published a survey asking the community about its food preferences and specific vendors it would like to see on–site at the Music in The Park series. As an incentive to participate, they’re offering one respondent a $50 gift card or credit to the Dowagiac business of their choice.

The survey is open not only to Dowagiac residents, but to anyone in the area interested in participating in the free weekly concert series, which the City just announced will run on Thursdays from June 13 to August 22 (skipping July 4). The survey closes on Wednesday, March 6, at 11:59 P.M.

The Dowagiac Music in The Park series features a variety of different genres; past bookings have included bluegrass band Schlitz Creek, award-winning “American Song Contest” star Ada Leann, cellist and vocalist Jordan Hamilton, and reggae band Caribbean Soul Experience. Food vendors, which were added to the event in 2022, have included several eateries from around the region, including Nola Roux, Sammy Arepas, Chelito’s Mini-Donuts, and The Baker’s Rhapsody.

Interested food vendors must have the proper license to do business at the event. They’re asked to be on-site at the Dowagiac Library Event Pavilion, 206 Main Street in Dowagiac, and ready to serve by 6 P.M. in advance of the band starting at 7:30 P.M. They can fill out the survey or reach out directly to event organizer Zena Burns at zb@zenaburns.com.