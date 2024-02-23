Five Brandywine staff members nominated for Excellence in Education Awards Published 11:35 am Friday, February 23, 2024

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — Five staff members from a local school have been recognized for their support and care of students.

Brandywine Community Schools announced Friday that five district staff members have been nominated for the Parent Advisory Committee Excellence in Education Award, which highlights any person who works with students with disabilities and has demonstrated exceptional support and care.

With a total of 15 nominees throughout Berrien county school districts, a third of the nominees are from Brandywine. The nominees are: Lynn Mickiewicz, Special Education Teacher at Brandywine Elementary; Ashlee Reed, Developmental Kindergarten Teacher at Merritt Elementary; Jess Broda, Special Education Aide at Brandywine Middle/Senior High School; Adam Roark, Special Education Teacher at Brandywine Middle/Senior High School; and Beth Hannon, Special Education Aide at Merritt Elementary.

“The fact that we have a third of the nominees at Brandywine speaks volumes of our staff and their commitment to engage, educate, and empower all students,” said Elise Sorensen, Director of Adult, Alternative, and Special Education at Brandywine Community Schools.

The Parent Advisory Committee is facilitated through Berrien RESA and is made up of parents whose children receive special education services throughout the county. The goal of the PAC is to support parents as they learn about the special education system and help them become more confident about their child’s school experience. The nomination process involves the committee of parents reviewing written letters and nomination forms that have been submitted for staff throughout the county and anonymously choosing nominees, regardless of district.

“I am so honored to be selected as a nominee. It’s humbling to know that I was recognized for just doing my job. But this isn’t just me, I wouldn’t be the teacher I am without my team of colleagues. They are my extra eyes, ears, hands and support. This nomination is for them as well,” said Developmental Kindergarten Teacher and award nominee, Ashlee Reed.

The recipient of the Excellence in Education Award will be announced on March 12 at Berrien RESA. To learn more about the PAC, visit www.berrienresa.org.