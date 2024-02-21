Goddess of the Moon Leatherworks introduces Bracelet Bar Published 3:24 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

BUCHANAN — A Buchanan business is set to offer a space that aims to add a touch of flair and personalization to southwest Michigan.

Chandra Williams, the creative force behind Goddess of the Moon Leatherworks, is set to unveil the Bracelet Bar – a concept where customers can unleash their creativity and design their own custom bracelets.

Located at 101 Days Avenue in Buchanan, the Bracelet Bar offers a unique interactive experience for leather enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike. Customers can immerse themselves in a world of leather craftsmanship as they craft their own personalized bracelets from start to finish.

The process is simple yet creative. Visitors to the Bracelet Bar can choose from a wide selection of different size and shape leather bands, allowing them to find the perfect fit for their style. From there, they can explore a diverse range of vibrant colors to suit their preferences.

Customers can also select from a dazzling array of spots, spikes, and studs to adorn their bracelets, creating a truly one-of-a-kind piece that reflects their unique personality and taste. With more than 450 bracelets, 3,000 spots and spikes, and a multitude of dyeing, burnishing, and oiling options, the possibilities are limited only by imagination.

The launch event for the Bracelet Bar will take place at noon Saturday, Feb. 24 at 101 Days Avenue, Buchanan. In addition, guests can stop by Bebop’s Plant Shop, located right next door.

For more information about the Bracelet Bar and Goddess of the Moon Leatherworks, please visit

GoddessOfTheMoonLeather.com or follow www.facebook.com/Goddessofthemoonleatherworks