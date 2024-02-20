Niles Community Schools Superintendent to step down in 2025 Published 10:14 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

NILES — Niles Community Schools announced at last night’s Board of Education meeting that after nine years of dedicated service, Superintendent Dr. Dan Applegate will not seek to renew his contract and will conclude his tenure as superintendent in January 2025.

Since Dr. Applegate was appointed in 2015, he has helped guide the district through years of continuous academic achievement, long lasting community partnerships, improved school infrastructure and instituted an overall pattern of growth and excellence. He has agreed to assist with the transition of leadership and support the Board on its search process.

“Serving the remarkable students, families, teachers and staff of Niles Community Schools has been an immense honor, and I’m proud of the progress we’ve achieved during my years with the district,” said Dr. Applegate. “I’d like to thank the community for their unwavering partnership. I am confident that the next superintendent – in collaboration with the exceptional teachers and staff we are fortunate to have across the district – will continue to provide students and families with the high-quality education and support services that they have come to expect.”

In light of this announcement, the Niles Board of Education has already begun the search for the district’s next superintendent. To facilitate the selection of the district’s next leader, the Board has announced that they will appoint a consulting firm to support them in their search. The firm will be selected at a public Board meeting on March 4 at 6 p.m.

“Dr. Applegate’s impact and influence will continue on through the countless lives he has touched – whether it’s our students, families, educators, staff or the greater Niles community,” said Niles Community Schools Board President Kyle Zelmer. “We thank him for his steady leadership and unwavering dedication to the advancement of our community’s children. While we are sad to see Dr. Applegate’s tenure come to an end, we appreciate his support during this transition. The Board is committed to finding the next innovative educator to lead our district to great heights.”

For more information on Niles Community Schools, please visit NilesSchools.org.