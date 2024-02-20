Dowagiac falls to Shamrocks, Bears Published 10:32 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Host Berrien Springs held Dowagiac to two points in the opening quarter on its way to a 53-43 Lakeland Conference victory.

The Shamrocks (15-5, 4-4 Lakeland) led 12-2 after the opening quarter and maintained their 10-point advantage at halftime as they took a 30-20 lead to the locker room.

The two teams played nearly even in the second half making it impossible for the Chieftains to make up the earlier deficit.

Berrien Springs led 37-23 heading into the final quarter.

Isaiah Fitchett led Dowagiac with 13 points while Braydon Wade finished with 12 and Gianni Villalobos 10 points.

J.J. Frakes had a game-high 34 points to lead the Shamrocks. Brody Brewer added 10 points.

Dowagiac at St. Joseph

The Chieftains (8-13) were unable to hold on to a 23-20 halftime lead in a 50-45 non-conference loss to the host Bears Monday night.

St. Joseph (8-12) led 11-9 after the opening quarter, but found itself down three at halftime. The Bears outscored Dowagiac 18-14 in the third quarter to grab a 38-37 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Villalobos scored 21 points to lead the Chieftains, who also got 16 points from Fitchett.

Kai Wygarden led St. Joseph with 19 points.