Cassopolis alumna named to Dean’s List at Northern Michigan University

Published 4:07 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

By Submitted

MARQUETTE — Grace Strukel was named to the dean’s list at Northern Michigan University, located in Marquette, Michigan for the 2023-24 fall semester.

NMU students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, earned honor points (graded courses) in at least eight credits, and have earned a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic performance.

Strukel, from Cassopolis, is earning a bachelor of arts in Marketing and Communications.

