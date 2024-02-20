Cass County Public Transportation to offer free election rides Published 11:01 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

CASSOPOLIS — Cass County Public Transportation has announced a new plan to provide Cass County residents free rides to their polling places, both during early voting and on Election Day.

This new service is effective now, for the election culminating on Feb. 27, 2024, as well as in future elections.

“The right to vote is the foundation of democracy – a right that people have fought, bled, and died for,” said Gerry Bundle, Executive Director of CCTA. “Through this vital new service, we are doing what we can to remove transportation as a barrier for any registered voter in Cass County who wishes to exercise that right. Other rural transit agencies in Michigan offer Election Day service, and now ‘going the extra mile’ to provide fare-free service for early and election day voting is a step toward ensuring that residents of Cass County enjoy public transportation services on par with or better than those elsewhere.”

Early Voting Service

Fare-free service to the early voting site at the Cass County Road Commission will run from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m., now through Friday, February 23 rd . Those wishing to utilize the early voting service are asked to request their ride by calling (269) 445-2455 before 1:00 p.m. on the day before their desired ride date.

Election Day Service

Fare-free service to polling sites county-wide will run from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27th . Those wishing to use Election Day service are asked to request their ride by calling (269) 445-2455 no later than Thursday, Feb. 22. Each rider is responsible for providing the correct polling precinct when requesting their ride.

Both the Early Voting and Election Day services are subject to capacity constraints, so the public is advised to reach out with their request as soon as possible.