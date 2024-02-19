Wanted Indiana man arrested in Berrien County following multi-county chase Published 4:27 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

CHIKAMING TOWNSHIP — An Indiana man who crashed a vehicle after leading police on a chase throughout Berrien County was arrested Sunday morning in Chikaming Township, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

At 5:15 a.m. Sunday officers in Berrien County were alerted to a gray Kia that fled from officers in/around Holland with the driver being wanted for a number of charges including aggravated stalking, conditional bond violation, and fleeing from police.

Minutes later, deputies took over the chase when an officer from Covert Township police pursued the fleeing Kia into Berrien County.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Matthew Lee Mensch, of Coatesville, Ind., drove recklessly through Berrien County southbound on M-63, that including speeding, disregarding traffic control devices and driving into the lane of oncoming traffic.

An officer from Coloma Township police deployed stop sticks and flatten one tire in an attempt to stop Mensch. Despite this, the Mensch continued.

The chase continued southbound through St. Joseph, Stevensville and Bridgman. A deputy was able to deploy more stop sticks and flattened two more tires on the fleeing Kia and Mensch drove off the road and crashed in Chikaming Twp. Luckily, no one else was injured.

Mensch was arrested and checked out by Medic 1 personnel at the scene of the crash and was then taken to Corewell Lakeland hospital as part of the OWI investigation and to be checked out further.

During the transport to the hospital, Mensch damaged the deputy’s patrol vehicle while attempting to assault the arresting deputy.

Eventually, Mensch was released from Corewell Lakeland hospital and lodged at the Berrien County Jail.

He faces a number of charges in Berrien and Ottawa Counties.