Roundup: Bobcats, Rangers, Chieftains pick up league wins Published 9:19 am Monday, February 19, 2024

NILES — With the regular season quickly coming to a close, area basketball teams have either locked up a league championship, battling to win one or looking to better their position in the standings.

Friday night, Brandywine, Cassopolis and Dowagiac all picked up girls basketball conference victories.

For the Bobcats, who had already won the outright Lakeland Conference championship, it is a matter of getting tuned up for the postseason. Brandywine, ranked No. 3, jumped up to a 25-2 lead over visiting Benton Harbor after one quarter and rolled to a 66-19 victory.

The Rangers remained tied atop the Southwest 10 Conference with its 61-52 come-from-behind victory over visiting Hartford. Cassopolis is currently tied with White Pigeon for the league lead.

In Berrien Springs, Dowagiac also grabbed an early lead and then pulled away from the Shamrocks for a 54-36 victory.

Benton Harbor at Brandywine

The Bobcats had six players score eight or more points in the win over Benton Harbor.

McKenna Price led the way with 11 points, while Miley Young added 11. Adelyn Drotoz finished with nine points. Adeline Gill, Ellie Knapp and Kadence Brumitt all finished with eight points.

The Bobcats (16-1) play back-to-back games this week.

On Wednesday, Brandywine travels to St, Joseph to face Our Lady of the Lake, while the Bobcats host Michigan Lutheran Thursday night.

Hartford at Cassopolis

The Rangers are 14-1 with three games remaining in the Southwest 10 schedule.

Cassopolis had to rally from a 29-22 halftime deficit to defeat the Huskies.

The Rangers outscored Hartford 29-23 in the second half to pull out the win. Elle Smith led the rally with 12 points, while Mackenzie Boyer and Atyanna Alford both scored nine points in the comeback.

Alford finished with 18 points, Smith 17 points and Boyer 11.

Cassopolis (15-3) hosts Lawrence in the first of their conference games Tuesday night.

Dowagiac at Berrien Springs

The Chieftains escaped with a 48-45 win over Berrien Springs in their first meeting back in mid-January.

Dowagiac (12-5, 4-3 Lakeland) raced out to a 16-4 first quarter lead and was able to maintain most of that advantage throughout the first half.

The Chieftains increased their advanced to 38-21 and then finished off the Shamrocks in the fourth quarter.

Marlie Carpenter continues her offensive rampage as she scored a game-high 21 points to lead Dowagiac and all scorers. Carpenter has scored 56 points (18.8 per game) in Dowagiac’s last three contests.

The Chieftains also got 13 points from Maggie Weller and 10 points from Audrey Johnson.

Dowagiac travels to Stevensville for a non-conference game against Lakeshore before wrapping up Lakeland Conference play at Buchanan Friday night.