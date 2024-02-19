Charles Hall Published 5:38 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

May 16, 1947-Feb. 15, 2024

Charles Leonard Hall, passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2024, in his hometown of Buchanan, Michigan, where he was also born on May 16, 1947. Charles was a devoted family man, a loving husband to Norma (Witte) Hall, a caring father to sons Tom (Heather) Hall and Tim (Tamera) Hall, and a grandfather to Sofia, Ben, and Josiah. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Eva (Daggett) Hall.

After graduating from Buchanan High School in June 1966, Charles displayed his commitment to service by enlisting in the United States Air Force the following month. His time in the Air Force would shape a lifelong sense of discipline and dedication that he brought into all aspects of his life. Following his honorable discharge, Charles embarked on a career that would span nearly five decades. For 49 and a half years, he worked as a vending repair person, a role in which he was not only respected for his technical skills but also beloved for his warm, approachable nature. Charles was a man of simple pleasures, finding joy in the everyday interactions with those he met. His gentle demeanor and loving spirit were the hallmarks of his personality, making him a friend to many.

Throughout his life, Charles’s actions spoke volumes about the kind of man he was. His legacy is one of kindness, service, and unwavering love for his family. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him, and his memory will be treasured in the hearts of his family, friends, and all the lives he touched.

Charles’s life will be celebrated in a ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles at 11 a.m. with a time of visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow in Three Rivers, Michigan at Riverside Cemetery.

Those wishing to send a memorial donation may do so in Charles’ memory to The Salvation Army or to the St. Joseph County Humane Society, Mishawaka.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.