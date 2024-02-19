Brandywine wins three regional championships Published 8:22 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

1 of 2

RICHLAND — For the first time, Brandywine has a trio of regional champions.

After Kaiden Rieth and Gavin Schoff won Division 4 Boys Regional championship on Saturday in Mendon, Maddison Ward won the Girls Regional at Gull Lake High School Sunday afternoon.

Gull Lake Regional

Ward (33-1) was 4-0 on the day to capture the 170-pound championship.

She received a first-round bye and then pinned Portage Central’s Ava Morehouse in 48 seconds. In the quarterfinals, Ward blanked Grand Haven’s Isabelle Wisenbaugh 6-0. Ward picked up another win by decision in the semifinals as she defeated Bronson’s Kailynne Scare 8-3.

In the championship match, Ward blanked West Ottawa’s Le’Anna Zavala 7-0.

Division 4 Regional

Rieth (42-5) won the 126-pound championship with a 6-1 decision over Bronson’s Owen Kimmons.

Reith advanced to the finals with a pin of Mendon’s Xavior Zinmaster in 1:58 and defeated Lawton’s Victer Ruimveld 6-2 in the semifinals.

Schoff (45-0) pinned Gobles’ Mason Mansfield in 29 seconds to win the 157-pound championship.

Schoff won by technical fall (20-5) over Jonesville’s Ben Colbart in the quarterfinals and pinned Bronson’s Layne Knisely in 1:46 in the semifinals.

All three wrestlers will now begin preparation for the state meet at Ford Field in Detroit March 1-2.