Woman injured in single-vehicle Porter Township crash Published 1:42 pm Sunday, February 18, 2024

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A woman was injured Saturday when a falling tree struck the vehicle she was riding in, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke, reports that at approximately 8:39 p.m. Saturday, his office was called to investigate a personal injury crash near the intersection of US-12 and Robbins Lake Road in Porter Township.

Investigation shows that Elkhart resident, Charles Koonee III, was traveling Westbound on US-12 near the intersection of Robbins Lake Road when a tree fell in the roadway. Koonee’s vehicle was struck a by the falling tree, pushing the vehicle off the roadway and causing damage to the vehicle. The passenger, Samantha Glaire, was transported to South Bend Memorial hospital by EMS for injuries sustained in the crash.

Seatbelts were worn by all involved parties. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.

Assisting in this crash was SEPSA Fire and EMS.