Daily Data: Sunday, Feb. 18

Published 6:47 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

By Scott Novak

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Great Lakes District Tournament

At Mott Community College

Team Scores

Triton College 183, Southwestern Michigan 175, Harper College 147.5, Morton College 90.5, Mott Community College 74, Henry Ford College 73.5, Ancilla College 70.5, Muskegon Community College 58, Joliet Junior College 57, St. Clair County Community College 36

 

SMC Results

125

Jordan Simpson 3-1, second-place

133

Kyle Stampfly 4-2, fourth-place

141

Colby Klinger 4-0, champion

149

Caeleb Ishmael 3-1, second-place

157

Zam Thompson 4-1, third-place

165

Hunter Heath 4-0, champion

174

Hector Garcia 3-2, fifth-place

184

Nathan Andrina 4-0, champion

197

Vinny Patierno 2-2, sixth-place

285

Shane Edwards 4-0, champion

 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Division 2 Individual Regional

At Mason

(Local Qualifiers)

138

Third-place Match

Blaine Anspaugh (Northwest) p. Keegan Parsons (Edwardsburg) 0:45

 

Division 3 Individual Regional

At Constantine

(Local Qualifiers)

144

First-place Match

Israel Villegas (Dowagiac) p. Matt Dion (Williamson) 2:51

150

Third-place Match

Leland Payne (Buchanan) d. Kai Mishler (Lansing Catholic) 8-5

165

Brayden Sebasty (Buchanan) d. Andrew Beadenkopf (Michigan Center) 2-1

285

Third-place Match

Cal Chapman (Dowagiac) d. Hamza Rafferty (Clinton) 5-3

 

Division 4 Individual Regional

At Mendon

126

First-place Match

Kaiden Rieth (Brandywine) d. Owen Kimmons (Bronson) 6-1

157

First-place Match

Gavin Schoff (Brandywine) p. Mason Mansfield (Gobles) 0:29

 

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 90, KALAMAZOO VALLEY 64

At Oshtemo

SOUTHWESTERN 90

Amara Palmer 7, Macey Laubach 26, Cameron Thomas 27, Nalani Williams 5, Charlee Balcom 2, Kamryn Patterson 0, Junahya Johnson 13, Ariana Lemons 5, Alana Smith 5. TOTALS: 29 28-39 90

KALAMAZOO VALLEY 64

Tayanna Townsell 19, Aquinah Kelly 2, LaNeshia Burse 14, Cierra Nord 4, Katrise Hudson 4, Alyssa Thompson 2, Ayanda Ndlova 0, Brynne Johnson 2, Brooklyn Vantilburg 0, Rickia Greenwood 11. TOTALS: 27 6-9

 

Southwestern             20        44        64        90

Kalamazoo Valley       13        24        41        64

3-point baskets: Southwestern Michigan 4 (Laubach, Thomas 3), Kalamazoo Valley 4 (Townsell 4). Total fouls (fouled out): Southwestern Michigan 15 (none), Kalamazoo Valley 22 (Vantilburg). Records: Southwestern Michigan 21-3, 7-2 Western Conference; Kalamazoo Valley 6-16, 2-8 Western Conference

