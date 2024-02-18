Daily Data: Sunday, Feb. 18
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Great Lakes District Tournament
At Mott Community College
Team Scores
Triton College 183, Southwestern Michigan 175, Harper College 147.5, Morton College 90.5, Mott Community College 74, Henry Ford College 73.5, Ancilla College 70.5, Muskegon Community College 58, Joliet Junior College 57, St. Clair County Community College 36
SMC Results
125
Jordan Simpson 3-1, second-place
133
Kyle Stampfly 4-2, fourth-place
141
Colby Klinger 4-0, champion
149
Caeleb Ishmael 3-1, second-place
157
Zam Thompson 4-1, third-place
165
Hunter Heath 4-0, champion
174
Hector Garcia 3-2, fifth-place
184
Nathan Andrina 4-0, champion
197
Vinny Patierno 2-2, sixth-place
285
Shane Edwards 4-0, champion
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Division 2 Individual Regional
At Mason
(Local Qualifiers)
138
Third-place Match
Blaine Anspaugh (Northwest) p. Keegan Parsons (Edwardsburg) 0:45
Division 3 Individual Regional
At Constantine
(Local Qualifiers)
144
First-place Match
Israel Villegas (Dowagiac) p. Matt Dion (Williamson) 2:51
150
Third-place Match
Leland Payne (Buchanan) d. Kai Mishler (Lansing Catholic) 8-5
165
Brayden Sebasty (Buchanan) d. Andrew Beadenkopf (Michigan Center) 2-1
285
Third-place Match
Cal Chapman (Dowagiac) d. Hamza Rafferty (Clinton) 5-3
Division 4 Individual Regional
At Mendon
126
First-place Match
Kaiden Rieth (Brandywine) d. Owen Kimmons (Bronson) 6-1
157
First-place Match
Gavin Schoff (Brandywine) p. Mason Mansfield (Gobles) 0:29
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 90, KALAMAZOO VALLEY 64
At Oshtemo
SOUTHWESTERN 90
Amara Palmer 7, Macey Laubach 26, Cameron Thomas 27, Nalani Williams 5, Charlee Balcom 2, Kamryn Patterson 0, Junahya Johnson 13, Ariana Lemons 5, Alana Smith 5. TOTALS: 29 28-39 90
KALAMAZOO VALLEY 64
Tayanna Townsell 19, Aquinah Kelly 2, LaNeshia Burse 14, Cierra Nord 4, Katrise Hudson 4, Alyssa Thompson 2, Ayanda Ndlova 0, Brynne Johnson 2, Brooklyn Vantilburg 0, Rickia Greenwood 11. TOTALS: 27 6-9
Southwestern 20 44 64 90
Kalamazoo Valley 13 24 41 64
3-point baskets: Southwestern Michigan 4 (Laubach, Thomas 3), Kalamazoo Valley 4 (Townsell 4). Total fouls (fouled out): Southwestern Michigan 15 (none), Kalamazoo Valley 22 (Vantilburg). Records: Southwestern Michigan 21-3, 7-2 Western Conference; Kalamazoo Valley 6-16, 2-8 Western Conference