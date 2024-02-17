Roadrunners finish second at Great Lakes District Tournament Published 5:17 pm Saturday, February 17, 2024

FLINT — Led by four individual champions, the Southwestern Michigan College wrestling team finished second at the Great Lakes District Tournament at Mott Community College Saturday.

Triton College was the tournament championship with 183 points. The Roadrunners finished with 175 points, while Harper College was third with 147.5 points.

The Great Lakes District Tournament is a National Junior College Athletic Association National Championship qualifier.

Winning individual titles for Southwestern Michigan were Colby Klinger (141), Hunter Heath (165), Nathan Andrina (184) and Shane Edwards (285).

Jordan Simpson (Dowagiac) and Caeleb Ishmael (Coloma) were both runners-up at 125 and 149 pounds, respectively. Zam Thompson (Lakeshhore) was third at 157, Kyle Stampfly (Lakeshore) was fourth at 133, Hector Garcia (South Bend Riley) was fifth at 174 and Vinny Patierno (Pickney) was sixth at 197.

Klinger (Mattawan) won by injury default over Jacob Boudreau, of Mott, in the championship match. He received a pair of byes and then blanked Triton’s Ashton Hayhurt 10-0 in the semifinals.

Heath (Niles/Brandywine) pinned Triton’s Andrew Muley in 3:19 to win the championship. After a first-round bye, Heath won by technical fall over Joliet’s Lucas Metz and pinned Morton’s Christopher Durbin in 1:17.

Andrina won by medical forfeit over St. Claire County’s Ashton Light in the championship match. After an opening-round bye, Andrina pinned Morton’s Frankie Cruz in 2:20 and won by major decision over Triton’s Bennett Eichert, 14-5.

Edwards (Battle Creek Pennfield) defeated Harper’s Oleg Simakov 11-6 to win the championship. After a first-round bye, Edwards won by technical fall over Morton’s Jeremiah Pinder and defeated Triton’s Tylahn Ladd 11-2.