Rieth, Schoff, Villegas win regional championships Published 5:30 pm Saturday, February 17, 2024

MASON — The Michigan High School Athletic Association individual wrestling tournament advanced to the regional round Saturday.

Brandywine had a pair of individual regional champions at the Division 4 Tournament at Mendon High School.

Kaiden Rieth and Gavin Schoff added regional titles to their district crowns they won last Saturday.

Rieth defeated Bronson’s Owen Kimmons 6-1 in the championship match at 126 pounds. He also pinned Xavior Zinsmaster, of Mendon, and defeated Lawton’s Victer Ruimveld 6-2 to claim the championship.

Schoff was also 3-0 on the day. He pinned Gobles’ Mason Mansfield in just 29 seconds of the 157-pound championship match. Schoff won by technical fall over Jonesville’s Ben Colbert and pinned Bronson’s Layne Knisely in 1:46 to advance to the finals.

Division 2

At the Division 2 tournament hosted by Mason, Edwardsburg’s Keegan Parson was the only area wrestler to advance to the state finals at Ford Field in Detroit March 1-2.

Niles’ Max Rucker, Julian Means-Flewellen, Jaime Gaya and Chase Brawley were eliminated.

Parsons finished fourth after going 2-2 on the day, falling to Blaine Anspaugh, of Northwest High School, in the third-place match. Anspaugh pinned Parsons in 45 seconds.

Division 3

At Constantine, Dowagiac’s Israel Villegas added a regional championship to the district title he won last weekend.

Villegas to advance to the state finals, pinned Williamston’s Matt Dion in 2:51 of the 144-pound title match. He also won by technical fall and a decision to advance.

Cal Chapman finished third at 285 pounds. He defeated Clinton’s Hamza Rafferty 5-3 in the third-place match. Rafferty had defeated Chapman 3-1 in the opening round.

AJ Munson, Cameron White and Hayden Groth were all eliminated.

Buchanan did not have an individual champion, but did advance a pair of wrestlers on to the finals.

Leland Payne finished third as he defeated Lansing Catholic’s Kai Mishler 8-5 in the third-place match. Payne was 3-1 on the day.

Brayden Sebasty also finished third for the Bucks. He advanced to Ford Field with a 2-1 decision over Michigan Center’s Andrew Beadenkopf. Sebasty was also 3-1 on the day.

Cooper Mabry, Lucas Zeiger, Drew Andersen and Holden Carrington were all eliminated.