Niles gets defensive against Eddies, earns share of league title Published 10:13 am Saturday, February 17, 2024

EDWARDSBURG — Defense wins championships.

Visiting Niles earned at least a share of the Wolverine Conference boys basketball championship as it used a strong defensive effort in its 53-19 win over Edwardsburg Friday night.

The Vikings (16-4, 12-1 Wolverine) held the Eddies to just eight points in the first half. Niles did not shoot the ball well in the first 16 minutes of the contest, but it was able to take a 26-8 lead to the locker room at the intermission.

Niles stepped up its offensive game in the second half while it continued to keep Edwardsburg in check. The Vikings outscored the Eddies 27-11 to earn the win.

Mike Phillips Jr. led Niles and all scorers with 22 points, while Ethan Chambliss finished with 11 points and Brayden Favors nine.

Matt Anders had 10 points for Edwardsburg. Niles was able to hold Edwardsburg leading scorer Brody Schimpa scoreless in the contest. Schimpa came into the game averaging 17.5 points per game.

Girls basketball

Edwardsburg did pick up a win over Niles in the girls basketball game Friday night.

The Eddies opened up an 11-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back in its 66-34 victory.

The win improved Edwardsburg to 12-6 overall and 9-3 in the Wolverine Conference. Niles falls to 1-16 and 1-11 in league games.

Shelby Laubach had 14 points to lead the way for the Eddies, who also got 10 points from Val Johnson and nine points from Maddie Pobuda. Ella Zache, Mya Eberlein and Chloe Baker all scored eight points.

Elly Matlock had 12 points to pace Niles. Tanaya Brown added 10 points.