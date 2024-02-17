Daily Data: Saturday, Feb. 17

Published 9:17 am Saturday, February 17, 2024

By Staff Report

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

CASSOPOLIS 61, HARTFORD 52

At Cassopolis

HARTFORD 52

Lillian Wolf 4, Brooke Birmele 18, Abby Valdes 10, Ava Bachman 17, Sianelli Rodriguez 3. TOTALS: 21 4-7 52.

CASSOPOLIS 61

Mackenzie Boyer 11, Ella Smith 17, Nola Hawkins 3, Atyanna Alford 18, Janayla Franklin 7, Ryley Bowsher 5. TOTALS: 24 9-24 61.

 

Hartford                      16        29        44        52

Cassopolis                   10        22        41        61

3-point baskets: Hartford 6 (Birmele 4, Valdes 2), Cassopolis 4 (Smith 2, Boyer 1, Alford 1). Total fouls: Hartford 16, Cassopolis 14. Records: Hartford 9-8 (8-6 Southwest 10), Cassopolis 15-3 (14-1 Southwest 10).

 

DOWAGIAC 54, BERRIEN SPRINGS 36

At Berrien Springs

DOWAGIAC 54

Rebecca Guernsey 3, Marlie Carpenter 21, Faith Green 0, Maggie Weller 13, Damia Brooks 2, Brenna Mott 2, Audrey Johnson 10, Olivia Gadde 2, Madison Winchester 1. TOTALS: 17 15-2 7 54.

BERRIEN SPRING 36

Jasyl Withers 9, Lillian Weigand 6, Weber 10, Zion Ellis 2, Bergan 4, Hindramalai Pawa 1, Anderson 0, Suzy Markle 2. TOTALS: 12 7-20 36

 

Dowagiac                       16        26        38        54

Berrien Springs           4          17        21        36

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 3 (Guernsey, Weller 2), Berrien Springs 3 (Withers, Weber 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 14 (none), Berrien Springs 21 (Weber, Ellis). Records: Dowagiac 12-5, 4-3 Lakeland Conference; Berrien Springs 7-11, 1-6 Lakeland Conference

 

BRANDYWINE 66, BENTON HARBOR 19

At Niles

BENTON HARBOR 19

Javie Swift 11, Za’keira Baxter 5, Jaiden Tackett 0, Leona Thompson 3, Shamiva Griffis 0. TOTALS: 8 2-6 19.

BRANDYWINE 66

Adeline Gill 8, Ellie Knapp 8, Adelyn Drotoz 9, McKenna Price 13, Lexi Troup 4, Paige Kristler 1, Miley Young 11, Kadence Brumitt 8, Lily Gill 4. TOTALS: 26 8-11 66.

 

Benton Harbor                        2          6          13        19 

Brandywine                             25        50        60        66

3-point baskets: Benton Harbor 1 (Baxter 1), Brandywine 6 (Drotoz 3, Knapp 2, Price 1). Total fouls: Benton Harbor 11, Brandywine 8. Records: Benton Harbor 2-13, 0-7 Lakeland Conference; Brandywine 16-1, 8-0 Lakeland Conference

 

EDWARDSBURG 66 NILES 34

At Edwardsburg

NILES 34

Jessie Thornton 5, Elly Matlock 12, Tanaya Brown 10, Liz VanDePutte 1, Kenzie Lakes 2, Kayla Kigins 2, Ana Kopczynski 2. TOTALS: 13 8-12 34.

EDWARDSBURG 66

Shelby Laubach 14, Ella Zache 8, Maddie Pobuda 9, Mya Eberlein 8, Kourtney Zarycki 2, Chloe Baker 8, Kya Shier 2, Lainie Dorow 5, Valentina Johnson 10. TOTALS: 23 16-26 66.

 

Niles                                 6          15        28        34

Edwardsburg               17        34        52        66

3-point baskets: Niles 0, Edwardsburg 4 (Laubach 2, Pobuda 1, Baker 1). Total fouls: Niles 21, Edwardsburg 13. Records: Niles 1-16, 1-11 Wolverine Conference; Edwardsburg 12-6,  9-3 Wolverine Conference

 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Brandywine 63, Benton Harbor 57

BENTON HARBOR 57

Mustapha Muhammad 4, Antwan Callahan 9, Jaeden Meeks 4, Josiah King 25, J’Kwon Lewis 2, Javon Mason 9, Rodney Ford 4. TOTALS: 23 10-17 57.

BRANDYWINE 63

Jamier Palmer 2, Nylen Goins 19, Jaremiah Palmer 20, Brock Dye 2, Byron Linley 10, Ja’Torian Smith 10. TOTALS: 21 14-19 63.

 

Benton Harbor           24        33        49        57

Brandywine                 19        24        41        63

3-point baskets: Benton Harbor 1 (King), Brandywine 7 (Goins 2, Smith 2, Linley 2, Jar. Palmer). Total fouls (fouled out): Benton Harbor 18 (Muhammad), Brandywine 12 (none). Technical foul: Benton Harbor (Callahan). Records: Brandywine 17-3, 7-1 Lakeland Conference; Benton Harbor 20-1, 7-1 Lakeland Conference

 

NILES 53, EDWARDSBURG 19

At Edwardsburg

NILES 53

Logan Olsen 0, Brayden Favors 9, Acie Kirtdoll 0, Brenden Olsen 4, Mike Phillips Jr. 22, Darris Johnson III 5, Donovyn Williams 2, Ethan Chambliss 11. TOTALS: 18 10-14 53.

EDWARDSBURG 19

Brody Schimpa 0, Zeke Pegura 6, Conor Solarek 3, Will Moore 0, Annon Billingsly 0, Matt Anders 10. Totals 9 0-6 19.

 

Niles                            9          26        44        53

Edwardsburg           4          8          13        19

3-point baskets: Niles 7 (Phillips 5, Johnson 1, B. Olsen 1), Edwardsburg 1 (Solarek 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 11, Edwardsburg 17 (Schimpa, Anders). Records: Niles 16-4, 12-1 Wolverine Conference; Edwardsburg 11-7, 9-4 Wolverine Conference

More Sports

Brandywine blows out Colon in battle of ranked squads

Brandywine boys join girls team at No. 1 in state rankings

Daily Data: Friday, Feb. 16

Dowagiac falls to Constantine in regional finals

Print Article