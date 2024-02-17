Daily Data: Saturday, Feb. 17
Published 9:17 am Saturday, February 17, 2024
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
CASSOPOLIS 61, HARTFORD 52
At Cassopolis
HARTFORD 52
Lillian Wolf 4, Brooke Birmele 18, Abby Valdes 10, Ava Bachman 17, Sianelli Rodriguez 3. TOTALS: 21 4-7 52.
CASSOPOLIS 61
Mackenzie Boyer 11, Ella Smith 17, Nola Hawkins 3, Atyanna Alford 18, Janayla Franklin 7, Ryley Bowsher 5. TOTALS: 24 9-24 61.
Hartford 16 29 44 52
Cassopolis 10 22 41 61
3-point baskets: Hartford 6 (Birmele 4, Valdes 2), Cassopolis 4 (Smith 2, Boyer 1, Alford 1). Total fouls: Hartford 16, Cassopolis 14. Records: Hartford 9-8 (8-6 Southwest 10), Cassopolis 15-3 (14-1 Southwest 10).
DOWAGIAC 54, BERRIEN SPRINGS 36
At Berrien Springs
DOWAGIAC 54
Rebecca Guernsey 3, Marlie Carpenter 21, Faith Green 0, Maggie Weller 13, Damia Brooks 2, Brenna Mott 2, Audrey Johnson 10, Olivia Gadde 2, Madison Winchester 1. TOTALS: 17 15-2 7 54.
BERRIEN SPRING 36
Jasyl Withers 9, Lillian Weigand 6, Weber 10, Zion Ellis 2, Bergan 4, Hindramalai Pawa 1, Anderson 0, Suzy Markle 2. TOTALS: 12 7-20 36
Dowagiac 16 26 38 54
Berrien Springs 4 17 21 36
3-point baskets: Dowagiac 3 (Guernsey, Weller 2), Berrien Springs 3 (Withers, Weber 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 14 (none), Berrien Springs 21 (Weber, Ellis). Records: Dowagiac 12-5, 4-3 Lakeland Conference; Berrien Springs 7-11, 1-6 Lakeland Conference
BRANDYWINE 66, BENTON HARBOR 19
At Niles
BENTON HARBOR 19
Javie Swift 11, Za’keira Baxter 5, Jaiden Tackett 0, Leona Thompson 3, Shamiva Griffis 0. TOTALS: 8 2-6 19.
BRANDYWINE 66
Adeline Gill 8, Ellie Knapp 8, Adelyn Drotoz 9, McKenna Price 13, Lexi Troup 4, Paige Kristler 1, Miley Young 11, Kadence Brumitt 8, Lily Gill 4. TOTALS: 26 8-11 66.
Benton Harbor 2 6 13 19
Brandywine 25 50 60 66
3-point baskets: Benton Harbor 1 (Baxter 1), Brandywine 6 (Drotoz 3, Knapp 2, Price 1). Total fouls: Benton Harbor 11, Brandywine 8. Records: Benton Harbor 2-13, 0-7 Lakeland Conference; Brandywine 16-1, 8-0 Lakeland Conference
EDWARDSBURG 66 NILES 34
At Edwardsburg
NILES 34
Jessie Thornton 5, Elly Matlock 12, Tanaya Brown 10, Liz VanDePutte 1, Kenzie Lakes 2, Kayla Kigins 2, Ana Kopczynski 2. TOTALS: 13 8-12 34.
EDWARDSBURG 66
Shelby Laubach 14, Ella Zache 8, Maddie Pobuda 9, Mya Eberlein 8, Kourtney Zarycki 2, Chloe Baker 8, Kya Shier 2, Lainie Dorow 5, Valentina Johnson 10. TOTALS: 23 16-26 66.
Niles 6 15 28 34
Edwardsburg 17 34 52 66
3-point baskets: Niles 0, Edwardsburg 4 (Laubach 2, Pobuda 1, Baker 1). Total fouls: Niles 21, Edwardsburg 13. Records: Niles 1-16, 1-11 Wolverine Conference; Edwardsburg 12-6, 9-3 Wolverine Conference
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Brandywine 63, Benton Harbor 57
BENTON HARBOR 57
Mustapha Muhammad 4, Antwan Callahan 9, Jaeden Meeks 4, Josiah King 25, J’Kwon Lewis 2, Javon Mason 9, Rodney Ford 4. TOTALS: 23 10-17 57.
BRANDYWINE 63
Jamier Palmer 2, Nylen Goins 19, Jaremiah Palmer 20, Brock Dye 2, Byron Linley 10, Ja’Torian Smith 10. TOTALS: 21 14-19 63.
Benton Harbor 24 33 49 57
Brandywine 19 24 41 63
3-point baskets: Benton Harbor 1 (King), Brandywine 7 (Goins 2, Smith 2, Linley 2, Jar. Palmer). Total fouls (fouled out): Benton Harbor 18 (Muhammad), Brandywine 12 (none). Technical foul: Benton Harbor (Callahan). Records: Brandywine 17-3, 7-1 Lakeland Conference; Benton Harbor 20-1, 7-1 Lakeland Conference
NILES 53, EDWARDSBURG 19
At Edwardsburg
NILES 53
Logan Olsen 0, Brayden Favors 9, Acie Kirtdoll 0, Brenden Olsen 4, Mike Phillips Jr. 22, Darris Johnson III 5, Donovyn Williams 2, Ethan Chambliss 11. TOTALS: 18 10-14 53.
EDWARDSBURG 19
Brody Schimpa 0, Zeke Pegura 6, Conor Solarek 3, Will Moore 0, Annon Billingsly 0, Matt Anders 10. Totals 9 0-6 19.
Niles 9 26 44 53
Edwardsburg 4 8 13 19
3-point baskets: Niles 7 (Phillips 5, Johnson 1, B. Olsen 1), Edwardsburg 1 (Solarek 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 11, Edwardsburg 17 (Schimpa, Anders). Records: Niles 16-4, 12-1 Wolverine Conference; Edwardsburg 11-7, 9-4 Wolverine Conference