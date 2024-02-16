Dowagiac man gets jail time for meth possession Published 4:52 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man who is awaiting sentencing on charges in Berrien County was sentenced to jail in Cass County.

Caleb Evan-Earl Stacks, 31, of Riverside Drive in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for 61 days served and $1,548 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred July 20 in Dowagiac. Police were called when Stacks was seen running after a woman outside of a dentist office. Meth was found in his pocket when he was caught and arrested.

“You claimed that the meth belonged to the female you were chasing,” the judge said. “Then you started crying and said how much you loved her. You loved her so much you blamed your drugs on her. She was running and if she had a lick of sense, she would keep on running.”

The judge noted that Stacks has eight convictions for domestic violence, three of them felonies. The Berrien County pending charges scheduled for March 11 are for domestic violence and meth possession.

“You have to make drastic changes or you will either end up killing yourself or someone else,” he said. “If you really loved her, you’d get off drugs and get help with your anger problem.”