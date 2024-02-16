Brandywine blows out Colon in battle of ranked squads Published 12:25 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

COLON — The battle between a pair of ranked teams was over after one quarter Thursday night.

Visiting Brandywine, ranked No. 3 in Division 3, raced out to a 20-5 lead after one quarter against No. 5-ranked (Division 4) Colon and went on to win 70-44.

The win improved the Bobcats’ record to 15-1, while the Magi drop to 16-2.

Brandywine led 33-18 at halftime and 49-27 heading into the fourth quarter.

Miley Young scored a game-high 20 points to lead Brandywine, which also got 16 points from Ellie Knapp and 14 points from Adelyn Drotoz.

Reese Williams led Colon with 15 points.

The Bobcats are back in action again tonight as they host Benton Harbor in a Lakeland Conference contest.