Stefone “Fono” Conner Published 11:07 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

April 22, 1990-Feb. 10, 2024

Stefone Heir “Fono” Conner, 33, of Cassopolis, was taken from those who loved him suddenly and unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

His life began April 22, 1990, in South Bend, Indiana, the younger of two children born to Charles Conner and Janine VanCleave.

Stefone, a man that truly loved his family, You knew when Stefone walked into a room, you would be greeted with the biggest hug, laughter that filled a room, and a beautiful infectious smile that would melt you heart, His three wonderful amazing children, his second heartbeat. Zariah his first born and first true love. When he looked at her he would get lost in her eyes and they would fill with happiness and joy. Zayden his only son a true reflection of Stefone, their souls matched of love. He saw himself inside him. Then his sweat Ava, that had him wrapped around his finger, he did whatever she wanted of him. When he was not loving on his children, he was invested into his next love (football). A true die-hard Steeler Nation, and the amazing Go Blue fan. There was never a time you would see Stefone that he was not representing his teams. Then, we have to get to his love for Michael Jackson. He knew every song and dance move, never missing a beat. Even naming his son after him. Stefone will truly be missed and his hugs can never be replaced. Stefone was and is still loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Stefone will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his three wonderful children, Zariah Conner, Zayden Conner, Ava Conner; his father, Charles Alvin Conner of Cassopolis;

his mother, Janine Sherrita VanCleave of Indianapolis; his sister, Kyeela Chari Kelley of South Bend; his long term girlfriend, Christina Marie DeBartolo of Cassopolis; niece, Jakya Walker-Conner; nephew, Ziheir Conner; great nephew, Amir Ndolanga; grandmother Nancy Ann Conner; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Vivian Janine Dungey; grandfather, William Norman Dungey Sr; and grandfather, Robert Mitchell Conner.

Family and friends will gather Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Stefone will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Stefone be made to Charles Conner to help his family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com