Niles 5th grader wins statewide art contest Published 1:51 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

NILES — A local elementary schooler was recognized for her artistic talents in a statewide competition.

Janet Palmisano, a 5th grader at Eastside Connection in the Niles Community Schools district, was selected as one of the 50 winners of the ninth annual Meemic Masterpieces Art Contest. She competed against other schools in Michigan.

Since 1992, The Meemic Foundation for the Future of Education has been supporting education excellence through funding programs. Created by Meemic Insurance Company and founded as a nonprofit organization,

The Meemic Foundation is dedicated to advancing the future of education by offering financial assistance to public, private, charter schools, and colleges and universities.

For this contest, the student’s artwork was to be original and to illustrate “What is important to be a good friend?” Artwork was created as a one, two or three-panel comic strip, using the comic strip template that was provided.

Palmisano illustrated a cup of cocoa and a peppermint candy cane.

“Cocoa and Peppermint were assigned a project together,” she wrote. “They were unhappy. They got together and thought that it was going to be the worst day ever. But then after they got talking a little they realized they had a lot more in common than they thought. They finished the project, made a new friend, and got an A+ on the assignment.”

Palmisano has won a Boogie Board Blackboard Smart Reusable Writing Tablet and a framed personalized certificate of appreciation for her efforts.

Her art teacher, Scott Morgan, will receive a check for $500 to support his art classroom needs.