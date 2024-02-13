Odor prompts brief evacuation at Dowagiac High School Published 3:09 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac Union High School was evacuated as a precaution Tuesday morning due to a reported gas odor, according to the Dowagiac Union Schools district.

At approximately 9 a.m., the high school was evacuated after staff smelled what was thought to be natural gas near the main office area of the school.

Superintendent Jonathan Whan said the school took precautionary measures and evacuated students and staff to the football field where school buses were provided for them to sit on while the Dowagiac Fire Department SEMCO addressed the issue.

After searching the school, the fire department and SEMCO gave the all clear as students were sent back to the building at approximately 9:50 a.m.

“I’m really proud of our students, staff and everyone involved,” Whan said. “For a safety situation, the process went as well as you could hope. We have a great relationship with the fire department and SEMCO. Everyone was on the same page.”