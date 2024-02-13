No. 3-ranked Brandywine rolls to win over Cassoplis Published 10:48 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

NILES — The two teams with the best records in southwest Michigan squared off as No. 3-ranked Brandywine hosted Cassopolis in a non-conference girls basketball showdown Monday night.

For the first four minutes of the contest, it looked like it was going to be quite the battle as the Bobcats held a slim 7-6 advantage on the Rangers.

But an 11-0 run quickly made it an 18-6 advantage for Brandywine, which finished the first quarter with a 9-0 run on its way to an easy 63-15 win over Cassopolis.

Leading 27-7 after eight minutes of play, the Bobcats (14-1) used runs of 11-0 and 8-0 in the second quarter to make sure the Rangers (13-3) would not make a comeback.

Brandywine led 51-10 at halftime. The entire second half was played with a running clock.

The Rangers offensive struggles, which came against the Bobcats’ pressure defense in the first half, continued in the final 16 minutes despite Brandywine backing off on the pressure and substituting freely.

Cassopolis scored just five points in the final 16 minutes of the contest.

Eleven of the 12 players that made it onto the court for Brandywine scored at least two points, led by Miley Young’s 14 points. Ireland Prenkert added 12 points, while Lily Gill finished with seven and Adelyn Drotoz six points.

No Cassopolis player reached double figures Monday night. Atyanna Alford, who entered the game averaging 16.3 points per game, second best in Leader Publication’s coverage area, was held to four points. Mackenzie Boyer, Ella Smith and Janayla Franklin all scored three points.

The Rangers’ Ryley Bowsher, fifth in scoring at 13.7 points per game, was held to a single free throw.

Brandywine returns to the court Thursday as it heads to Colon to take on the No. 4-ranked (Division 4) Magi.

Cassopolis returns to Southwest 10 Conference play where it hopes to remain atop the league standings after its game at Marcellus tonight.