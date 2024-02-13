Eddies top St. Joseph for fourth straight win Published 12:03 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

ST. JOSEPH — It was a roller coaster ride for the visiting Edwardsburg boys basketball team at St. Joseph Monday night.

The Eddies and Bears traded the lead back and forth most of the contest before Edwardsburg was able to put together a late charge and defeated St. Joseph 66-59 in non-conference play.

Edwardsburg (10-6) lead 19-15 after one quarter and 32-23 at halftime. The Eddies trailed the Bears early on, but rallied to take the lead after eight minutes of play.

Edwardsburg controlled much of the second quarter, but a late rally by St. Joseph left it down just nine points heading into the second half.

The Bears (6-12) maintained that momentum in the third quarter, outscoring the Eddies 25-12, to take a 48-45 lead into the final stanza.

Edwardsburg exploded for 21 points in the fourth quarter and made all six free throws to hold off St. Joseph.

Brody Schimpa had a game-high 28 points to lead Edwardsburg, which also got 16 points from Matt Anders.

Jakob Diamond had 21 points to lead the Bears. Kai Wyngarden added 14 and Cole Caplea 12 points.

Edwardsburg, winner of four straight games, jumps back into Wolverine Conference play tonight as they host Sturgis for Senior Night. The Eddies host league-leading Niles Friday night.