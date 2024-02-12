SMC men avenge loss to Kellogg Community College Published 8:34 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

BATTLE CREEK — The Southwestern Michigan College men’s basketball team did not set any records, but the Roadrunners gained a measure of revenge just like the women’s team as it defeated host Kellogg Community College 72-66.

The victory avenged an 80-62 loss to the Bruins at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse in January.

The win was the fifth for Southwestern Michigan in its last six contests and gives the Roadrunners a 14-9 overall record and a 5-3 mark in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference, which is good for a tie with Glen Oaks Community College for second place behind Kalamazoo Valley Community College.

Southwestern Michigan will travel to Oshtemo Saturday to take on the Cougars.

The Bruins (17-3, 4-3 Western Conference), led 28-26 at halftime.

The Roadrunners were able to finally take the lead for good with approximately 10 minutes remaining, stretched it to eight points with three minutes left and then hit enough free throws to hold off Kellogg.

Rodell Davis Jr. (Glenview, Illinois) came off the bench to score 25 points to lead SMC and all scores, while Niles’ Mari Nichols added 17 points and Price Adams (Evanston, Illinois) finished with 10 points.

Davis also grabbed six rebounds while Adams snared 10 caroms.